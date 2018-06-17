Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-17 12:36:16 -0500') }} football Edit

Battle wraps up Cane official visit: "It helped Miami a lot with me"

Bm8xigtmd1kowz6r6cku
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
CaneSport.com
Staff

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas DB Jordan Battle wrapped up his Hurricane official visit today.And he says it “went well, I loved it.”Battle says the best part “was the Miami Nights with ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}