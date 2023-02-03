CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The University of Miami baseball team will begin the 2023 season as the favorite in the ACC Coastal Division, the league office announced Thursday afternoon.

The Hurricanes received 10 votes to win the Coastal Division, tallying 93 total points. Virginia (75), North Carolina (72) Virginia Tech (64), Georgia Tech (45), Duke (26), and Pitt (17) rounded out the predicted Coastal order of finish.

Meanwhile, Louisville and Wake Forest were picked as co-favorites as the ACC’s likely overall winner, with the Cardinals edging the Demon Deacons as the Atlantic Division favorite. Both teams collected six first-place votes to win the conference.

Florida State and NC State tied for third place in the Atlantic Division with 58 points each, followed by Clemson (47), Notre Dame (38), and Boston College (18).

Last year, the Hurricanes paced the ACC with 20 conference wins, finishing in second place in the Coastal Division.

Since Gino DiMare became the ninth head baseball coach in program history ahead of the 2019 campaign, Miami has posted the league’s best record in ACC play, a 61-37 (.622) mark.

The Hurricanes have won the ACC regular season championship three times, most recently topping the conference in 2016.

Miami begins the 2023 season on Feb. 17 with a three-game series against Penn State at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.

Courtesy of Josh White of Miami Athletics