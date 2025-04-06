Miami vs. Dallas: Where is the nation's best HS football talent?

And we will let the fans take it from there. So far, there have been three rounds of voting to whittle the 16 cities down to two.

Our national recruiting analysts chose the top 16 metro areas for high school football talent and seeded them 1-16, with No. 1 Tampa being their collective pick as the best. Our analyst group focused solely on the talent churned out so far in the 2020s.

A longstanding debate in the recruiting world has been which metro area produces the best football players. So now in conjunction with millions of other brackets, our bracket also is reaching its conclusion with two metro areas still standing: Miami/South Florida vs. Dallas/Fort Worth.

The Case For South Florida: When it comes to the perception, the numbers and certainly the names, South Florida continues to hold onto its reputation as one of America's truly fertile football hotbeds. Narrowing the production window to the first half of this decade proves more of the same, whether leaning on the names stationed on Saturday's like Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith or those about to enter at the highest level like fellow former five-star and one-time prep teammate of Smith in first round projection Shemar Stewart.

Dipping into the Rivals rankings, five-stars flood in from the region, including an even one dozen since the class of 2020 wrapped up. The blue-chip depth thereafter remains just as staggering, with 79 additional recruits ranked within the Rivals250 hailing from Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties combined. The volume is just as impressive relative to the NFL Draft, too, as more than 50 South Floridians have been drafted since the decade began, including nine in Round 1.

Some of the names near the top of the list have made sense all the way through the process like Smith's certainly will. Dallas Turner was a five-star who worked his way into the first round and he put together a great rookie campaign in the league thereafter. Fellow five-stars from that 2021 cycle included James Williams, Terrence Lewis and Corey Collier, however. Of the trio only Williams, drafted in the seventh round in 2024, heard his name called on the big stage.

So for every Patrick Surtain II, fresh off of a Defensive Player of the Year campaign with the Denver Broncos, there are also some big-name busts relative to ranking dotting the line in SoFlo.

– John Garcia Jr.

The Case For DFW: Everything is bigger in Texas -- especially the football talent. The Dallas Metroplex, in particular, has yielded a heavy volume of blue-chippers over the years -- several of which are making waves on Saturdays and on Sundays already. Former five-star WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba is one of the best young receivers that the Seattle Seahawks are building their passing game around.

After a historic senior season, Marvin Mims finished inside the Rivals250 -- and provides juice for the Denver Broncos' offense. Former four-star CB Christian Gonzalez is one of the best young corners in New England out of The Colony (Texas). As they set the pace in the league, there's a wave about to follow.

Quinn Ewers (Texas) and Shedeur Sanders (Colorado) are both projected early draft picks. Some of college football's best are also from DFW. Former five-star EDGE Colin Simmons was named the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year with Texas. His teammate -- former five-star Anthony Hill Jr. -- is one of the most imposing linebackers in the nation.

Former five-star Peyton Bowen is one of the top safeties in the country heading Brent Venables' defense in Norman. Evan Stewart, another former five-star, has been dynamic at Texas A&M and also Oregon. Heisman Trophy hopeful Garrett Nussmeier is also from the area.

– Sam Spiegelman