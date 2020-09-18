CaneSport - Miami vs. Louisville: Game Preview

Both the Hurricanes and Cardinals had impressive wins in week one and look to carry momentum into Saturday's matchup in Louisville. The Canes will have to slow down Micale Cunningham and the explosive Louisville offense, and the Cards will have their hands full with new Miami quarterback D'Eriq King and all of his weapons. Hear from Manny Diaz and Scott Satterfield on what these two teams are doing to be on top of their games for Saturday night's much-anticipated tilt right here: