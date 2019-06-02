CaneSport.com

A couple of big innings at the plate for Mississippi State spelled the end of Miami’s season.

The Bulldogs scored three runs in the fourth and two in the eighth, beating UM in the Starkville Regional, 5-2.

Miami had eight hits in the game and struggled to get much going at the plate after scoring 30 runs in the prior two games against Central Michigan and Southern.

The Canes’ best last chance to get back into it was in the bottom of the eighth when the team loaded the bases with one out. But Adrian Castillo hit into a 4-6-3 double play and UM was down to its final three outs (the second double play ball UM hit into with the bases loaded).

The Canes didn’t threaten in the ninth.

Slade Cecconi got the start for Miami and began strong - he struck out five in a hitless first three innings. But in the fourth he gave up three consecutive hits to start the inning, and before the top of the fourth was over UM was trailing 3-1. He regained his form from there. Overall he went seven innings, allowing six hits and three runs with no walks and six strikeouts.

Daniel Federman took over in the eighth, and he was not on - he gave up a leadoff walk and then a pair of hits that put UM in a 5-2 hole. Closer Greg Veliz took over after those three batters and shut things down - he pitched two innings and allowed no hits, striking out four.

Freddy Zamora and Raymond Gil were the only Canes with more than one hit - they had two apiece, and Gil had a solo home run.

The recap:

The first hit of the game? That came in the bottom of the second when, with one out, Gil pounded the first pitch he saw over the centerfield wall.

It was 1-0 Canes.

The game’s next hit?

That was in the top of the fourth when Mississippi State’s Jake Mangum hit a little nubber in front of the mound. Cecconi slipped as he fielded it, still threw on the money but the speedy Mangum was safe. That snapped Mangum’s 0-for-18 slump. The next pitch was pounded into the right field corner, putting runners at second and third with no outs and bringing No. 3 hitter Taylor Allen to the plate. He got an infield single up the middle that bounced slowly off the back of the mound, tying the game and putting runners on the corners. A lineout to shortstop was followed by a sac fly to the warning track in left center, making it 2-1 Bulldogs with a runner on first and two outs. A wild pitch advanced him to second, and the run scored on a bouncer up the middle. A liner to right put runners on the corners before a ground ball to Zamora ended the threat.

Neither team put a man in scoring position again until the bottom of the sixth when an infield single by Gabe Rivera was followed by a Jordan Lala single to right that put runners on the corners with no outs. That chased SP Peyton Plumlee from the game in favor of Trysten Barlow.

Anthony Vilar walked on five pitches, bringing Zamora to the plate. He hit into a 6-4-3 double play as the run scored, making the deficit 3-2 with a man on third. Del Castillo popped up the first pitch he saw and the game was headed to the seventh.

After a 1-2-3 top half, hard-throwing Colby White came in to pitch for the Bulldogs in the bottom of the seventh. Gil led off with a line drive single to left field, then JP Gates struck out on three pitches. Alex Toral? He also struck out on three pitches. Michael Amditis came to the plate and after battling to a 2-2 count popped out to short center.

Federman took over on the mound for Cecconi in the eighth. After a leadoff walk Mangum pounded a ball to center that fell in and then was bobbled, allowing him to take second and put runners at second and third with no outs. Jordan Westburg followed with a 2 RBI single to left field, and he took second on the throw home.

It was 5-2 Bulldogs.

Veliz came in and got a fly out to left, a strikeout and grounder to third to bring the Canes back to the plate.

Jared Liebelt came in to pitch for Mississippi State, and after Rivera grounded out Lala worked a walk. Vilar came up and singled to left, bringing the tying run to the plate. Zamora lined a single to left to load the bases and Del Castillo came to the plate.

He grounded into a double play to end the threat and send the game to the ninth.

Veliz hit the leadoff batter, and after a strikeout a steal and errant throw put the man at third with just the one out. But Veliz got another strikeout and the game headed to the bottom of the ninth after another K.

Closer Cole Gordon came in for the final inning.

Gil grounded to shortstop, but the throw drew the first baseman off the bag and he was safe. Chad Crosbie pinch hit for Gates and struck out on three pitches, then Toral flew out to left field. Amditis flew out to deep left center and the game was over.