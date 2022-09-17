It's game day and Miami has an opportunity to show the world that Miami belongs in the conversation with some of college football's best. The Hurricanes are in College Station Saturday to take on the 24th-ranked Texas A&M to prove themselves.

The Aggies are six-point favorites to defeat the 13th-ranked Hurricanes at Kyle Field in front of the '12th Man.' The game is scheduled for 9 PM eastern and will be televised on ESPN.

Our CanesCounty staff weighs in on who they think will win and why.

Frank Tucker's Take: The first stepping stone opportunity in the Mario Cristobal era comes Saturday against Texas A&M. Both teams have elite talent at spots & matchup to a standstill in multiple ways.

I think Cristobal and the staff mentally have prepared this team for the prime-time moment coming before them. I think Tyler Van Dyke wills the team to a close victory, and the hope and hype continue to rise in 'Hurricane Nation.'

Prediction: Miami Wins 31-27

Michael Yero's Take: Mario Cristobal has asked a lot from his team heading into Saturday's matchup. There's no taking the Aggies lightly, despite losing last week to Appalachian State.

I expect a big performance on the defensive side, giving newly-named starting quarterback Max Johnson a hard time to find his groove. That said, it all depends on how Tyler Van Dyke will lead his troops at Kyle Field. Without his favorite weapon Xavier Restrepo, Van Dyke will have to find which receivers he can rely on to get more targets.

Prediction: Miami wins 35-30

Anthony Yero's Take: All off-season Mario Cristobal has emphasized that "how you do anything is how you do everything." Miami must deliver in all facets early — offense, defense, and special teams.

Getting the run going from the jump will set the tone for the offense. With 'X' out, the receiver room is even more of a mystery. Once the run gets going, TVD can get going and create his magic.

On defense, the corners must prevent 50-50 balls from going in the favor of the A&M receivers. Closing the edge and getting to the quarterback will also be a recipe for success.

Prediction: Miami Wins 40-35

Geo Milian's Take: I know many Hurricanes fans say this just about every year or every other year. The one game that defines if Miami turned the corner or not? This is one of those games, and I think it would erase doubts from not only fans but some high-profile recruits that have lingered for a decade.

“Can Miami actually compete against other top college football programs again?”

The environment and setting are all there with a prime-time game on the road in front of 100,000+ screaming fans. All eyes are on Miami and this is that very same setting where the question was answered with a firm “no” in previous years.

The pressure is high but I think Miami has the difference maker at quarterback in Tyler Van Dyke and there is newfound confidence within the team with Mario Cristobal at the helm. This game can set the perception of what Cristobal’s Hurricanes are moving forward. It’s a perception they have to change. Canes take down the Aggies on the road in a slugfest.

Prediction: Miami wins 24-18

Marcus Benjamin's Take: Miami needs to start fast and efficiently if they want to pull out a win in College Station Saturday night. I think this is a low-scoring grind-it-out type of game where turnovers and penalties will be critical. I believe Miami has a better team overall but I think Texas A&M has the better defense.

The critical difference will be quarterback play and this is a perfect opportunity for Tyler Van Dyke to show the college football world and NFL scouts that he is ready to take the next step in his career. Special teams will also play a big factor here as I think this game comes down to the final drive.

Prediction: Miami wins 27-23