Miami wide receiver Frank Ladson has intentions to enter the transfer portal.

The fifth-year senior has one year of eligibility left. Ladson, the sixth-year 205-pound receiver, played sparingly in 2023 and did not register a reception.

Last season, Ladson appeared in 12 games, making nine starts. He registered 27 receptions for 298 yards and one touchdown.

Ladson spent his first three seasons at Clemson catching 31 passes for 428 yards with six touchdowns over 30 games (eight starts).

The Miami native, out South Dade High School, was a four-star prospect ranked the 36th-best overall, fifth-best from Florida, and seventh-best wide receiver.