Miami will play double-header Saturday vs. No. 17 Virginia Tech
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Due to inclement weather expected Sunday, Miami and No. 17 Virginia Tech will play a doubleheader Saturday, beginning at 2 p.m.
The Hurricanes and Hokies are now set to wrap up the series one hour after the conclusion of the first contest Saturday.
Tickets for Sunday’s originally scheduled game are valid for the first game of the doubleheader, while tickets for Saturday’s originally scheduled game are valid for the second game of the doubleheader.
General admission tickets are good for either game. Reserved tickets are only good for the specific game detailed above, but fans with reserved seats can utilize the general admission area for either game.
Gates will open 90 minutes prior to first pitch.
Both games will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.
Courtesy of Josh White of Miami Athletics
