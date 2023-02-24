CORAL GABLES, Fla. — It was only a matter of time.

The 22nd-ranked Hurricanes have had a knack for the long ball over their first five games.

After being held scoreless through three innings, Miami broke out.

The Hurricanes hammered a pair of three-run homers and held on to defeat Dartmouth, 9-7, Friday evening at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.

With Miami (5-1) trailing the Big Green (0-1) by four, two swings flipped the script.

Junior catcher Carlos Perez drove in three runs with his second dinger of the season, cutting the deficit to 4-3.

Then one inning later, CJ Kayfus came up clutch.

Four days after delivering a walk-off home run against Penn State, Kayfus clobbered a go-ahead three-run jack that sailed over the right field fence into the Ponce Parking Garage.