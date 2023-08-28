CORAL GABLES, Fla. – University of Miami head women’s basketball coach Katie Meier announced Monday the team’s 2023-24 non-conference schedule.

Coming off the program’s first-ever Elite Eight appearance, the Hurricanes are ready to return to the court against elite competition. The 2023-24 slate features four NCAA Tournament Teams, including Baylor and Mississippi State, who each advanced to the round of 32.

Five of Miami’s 2023-24 non-conference opponents posted 20-win seasons last year, and five finished the season in the NET Top-100.

The Hurricanes will play 11 non-conference games, with nine taking place at the Watsco Center.

"Our non-conference schedule features several games against top-tier opponents, which provides us the opportunity to compete with the best in the nation," head coach Katie Meier said. "We are excited to take part in the first-ever ACC/SEC Challenge, and we know this non-conference slate will prepare us for the competition we will face in the ACC."

Miami tips off the 2023-24 season with a five-game home stand, beginning with Jacksonville on Nov. 9. The Hurricanes are 42-9 all-time in season openers and 30-2 when playing the first game at home.

The Hurricanes take on Fordham on November 12 and Southern on November 17 in preparation for the 16th annual Miami Thanksgiving Classic.

Colgate, East Tennessee State, and Norfolk State will all travel down to Coral Gables, Fla., for the holiday tournament. The Hurricanes will square off with Colgate on Nov. 24 and then face the winner of East Tennessee and Norfolk State on Nov. 26. Miami is 26-4 all-time in the Miami Thanksgiving Tournament.

The Hurricanes close out the month of November on the road, taking on Mississippi State in the first-ever ACC/SEC Challenge on Nov. 29. The Hurricanes and the Bulldogs last met in 1987, with Mississippi State claiming an 81-67 victory in the Northern Lights Invitational in Anchorage, Alaska.

Miami returns home for back-to-back games in the Watsco Center, hosting NJIT and DePaul on Dec. 3 and Dec. 8, respectively.

The Hurricanes hit the road for the final time in non-conference action on Dec. 16 when they travel to San Antonio, Texas, to play the Baylor Bears as part of the 2023 Hall of Fame College Series. Miami and Baylor have met twice in program history, with the all-time series tied at 1-1. Baylor won the most recent meeting between the schools, 88-81, on Dec. 19, 2015 in Winter Park, Fla.

Miami closes out the non-conference slate with a pair of games against Jackson State (Dec. 20) and Alabama State (Dec. 28).

The Hurricanes will face Alabama State for just the second time in program history, besting the Hornets, 79-31, in 2017.

Miami is 3-1 all-time against Jackson State, most recently defeating the Tigers 72-67 on Nov. 9, 2021. The Hurricanes’ only loss to the Tigers came in 1987, while all three victories have occurred under the direction of Meier.





FULL NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

Nov. 9 – Jacksonville

Nov. 12 – Fordham

Nov. 17 – Southern

Nov. 24 – Colgate (Miami Thanksgiving Tournament)

Nov. 26 – ETSU/Norfolk State (Miami Thanksgiving Tournament)

Nov. 29 – at Mississippi State (ACC/SEC Challenge)

Dec. 3 – NJIT

Dec. 8 – DePaul

Dec. 16 – vs. Baylor (Hall of Fame College Series San Antonio)

Dec. 20 – Jackson State

Dec. 28 – Alabama State

Courtesy of Megan Barnes of Miami Athletics

Photo Courtesy of USA Today