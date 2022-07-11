Miami Women’s Basketball to Host Michigan in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

After a successful 2021 season, the University of Miami women’s basketball team is primed for a repeat performance in 2022. The Hurricanes completed a 21-13 season and won its first-round NCAA tournament game against USF 78-66.

The University of Miami women’s basketball team is slated to host Michigan in the 15th annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Hurricanes and the Wolverines will play on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Tipoff time and network were not announced.

The game will be a battle of two postseason teams as Miami fell to eventual national champion South Carolina in the NCAA Tournament Round of 32, while Michigan came up short against Louisville in the Elite Eight. The Wolverines finished the 2021-22 season ranked seventh and 12th in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll and Associated Press Poll, respectively.

Miami make its 11th consecutive appearance in the challenge in 2022. The Hurricanes are 6-6 in the challenge and 4-3 at home.

Miami’s first-ever ACC/Big Ten Challenge game came against Michigan on Nov. 19, 2017. The Wolverines walked away with the victory in Coral Gables, Fla., defeating the Hurricanes, 65-60.

This will be just the fourth meeting between the two schools. Miami got the better of Michigan in the last matchup in a 2010 WNIT game, 76-59. The series is even at 2-2.

The ACC has dominated the Big Ten in this challenge going 10-1-3 as of late with the lone coming in 2019. The ACC has a commanding 104-74 overall record in the 14-year history of the challenge.



