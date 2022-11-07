CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami women’s basketball team started the season with a dominant victory over Maryland Eastern Shore, defeating the Hawks, 83-51, Monday afternoon at the Watsco Center. Graduate student Destiny Harden recorded her sixth career double-double in the win.

Miami went 1-0 without its head coach on the bench. Katie Meier is suspended for the first three games of the season.

The University of Miami released this statement on Sunday:

“University of Miami Head Women’s Basketball Coach Katie Meier is suspended for the first three regular-season contests beginning tomorrow night against the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. The University and Coach Meier are working cooperatively with the NCAA on an enforcement matter and per NCAA bylaws, the University is unable to provide further details or comment at this time.”

Coach Meier also released a statement:

“For over 30 years, I have led my programs with integrity, excellence, equity and grit,” said University of Miami Head Women's Basketball Coach Katie Meier. “I have, and will continue to, collaborate transparently with the NCAA as they review an enforcement matter with the Hurricane’s women’s basketball program. I look forward to returning to competition on November 16th with the most talented student-athletes and coaches in the country.”

Despite the surprise suspension, four Hurricanes reached double-figures in the game. Harden (13) and sophomores Latasha Lattimore (11), Jasmyne Roberts, and Ja’Leah Williams (14) led the Hurricanes in scoring.

“Early on, there was a lot of excitement because it’s the first game, but as time went on, we got some more ball movement and got it to our shooters. We have some kinks we have to work out, but it was fun,” associate head coach Fitzroy Anthony said. “We scored 37 points off their turnovers and that is something we take pride in, playing defense and getting steals.”

Miami outrebounding Maryland Eastern Shore, 52-34. The Hurricanes totaled 23 offensive rebounds and translated the boards into 20 second-chance points. Harden grabbed 10 of the 52 boards.

Miami held a narrow 20-17 lead after the first quarter, despite shooting just 35 percent.

Leading 43-24 coming out of the locker room, Miami kept its foot on the gas, outscoring Maryland Eastern Shore 28-13 in the third quarter. Williams was a perfect 3-for-3 from the floor and tallied four steals and a block in the period.

Roberts became the fourth Hurricane to reach double figures when she poured in seven points in the fourth quarter to bring her scoring total to 12.

The Hurricanes are back in action on Thursday when they host Stetson for Elementary School Day. Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. and the game will air on ACC Network Extra.