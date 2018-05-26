CaneSport.com

Michael Jackson's take on this time of year: "You're working hard"
CB Michael Jackson calls this time of year “the most fun and boring part.”“You’re working hard, but I’m ready for it to happen now - you just have to be patient,” Jackson said.It’s a way off, but t...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news