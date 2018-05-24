Michael Johnson gets another Jon Richt visit: "I've lost count"
Eugene (Ore.) Sheldon High School QB Michael Johnson received yet another visit from Jon Richt at his school on Tuesday, although per NCAA rules they couldn’t talk while he was at the school.Richt’...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news