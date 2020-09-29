Michigan commit Hood impressed by win over FSU, Canes pushing
Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas LB Jaydon Hood is a Michigan commitment that the Canes are working hard to sway.And he says watching the Miami-Florida State game impressed him.“I mean, I ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news