UM has finalized its nonconference football schedule for the 2020 season.

The Hurricanes will host three nonconference opponents at Hard Rock Stadium during the month of September, and travel to Michigan State on Sept. 26.

Miami will kick off the 2020 campaign by hosting Temple on Sept. 5. The former BIG EAST Conference rivals last met in 2005, a 34-3 Hurricanes win. UM leads the all-time series, 13-1.

Miami will then host Wagner on Sept. 12, the first meeting between the schools. On Sept. 19, the Hurricanes host UAB, also for the first time in school history.

The Hurricanes then head to East Lansing, Mich., for their first meeting with the Spartans since 1989. Miami leads the all-time series with MSU, 4-0. This will mark UM’s first regular season game against a Big Ten opponent since a 2015 win over Nebraska.