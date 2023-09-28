Quarterbacks

Through four games: 689 passing yards, 11 touchdowns

Through five games: 82/132 (62.1%), 1143 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, one interception, 112 passer rating

Running Backs

Through four games: 55 carries, 600 yards (10.9 avg), eight touchdowns

Wide Receivers

Through three games: 13 receptions, 142 yards (10.9 avg), two pass break ups

Through five games: 20 receptions, 277 yards (13.9 avg), four touchdowns

Defensive Line

Missed most of season due to injury

Through four games: one reception, 21 yards, 18 tackles (seven solo), 4.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery

Through four games: 27 tackles (25 solo), three tackles for loss, two sacks, five hurries, one fumble recovery

Through four games: 32 tackles, 10 sacks, one forced fumble, one touchdown

Linebackers

Through three games:

Through five games: 40 tackles, two sacks, four receptions, 159 yards

Defensive Backs

Through five games: 35 tackles (17 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, one touchdown, five pass break ups, one blocked kick

Missed most of season due to injury

Through five games: 18 tackles (11 solo), one interception, five pass break ups