Mid-season Stat Update on Miami Commits
Quarterbacks
Through four games: 689 passing yards, 11 touchdowns
Through five games: 82/132 (62.1%), 1143 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, one interception, 112 passer rating
Running Backs
Through four games: 55 carries, 600 yards (10.9 avg), eight touchdowns
Wide Receivers
Through three games: 13 receptions, 142 yards (10.9 avg), two pass break ups
Through five games: 20 receptions, 277 yards (13.9 avg), four touchdowns
Defensive Line
Missed most of season due to injury
Through four games: one reception, 21 yards, 18 tackles (seven solo), 4.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery
Through four games: 27 tackles (25 solo), three tackles for loss, two sacks, five hurries, one fumble recovery
Through four games: 32 tackles, 10 sacks, one forced fumble, one touchdown
Linebackers
Through three games:
Through five games: 40 tackles, two sacks, four receptions, 159 yards
Defensive Backs
Through five games: 35 tackles (17 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, one touchdown, five pass break ups, one blocked kick
Missed most of season due to injury
Through five games: 18 tackles (11 solo), one interception, five pass break ups
Through three games: nine tackles (three solo), four pass break ups, 123 return yards (30.8 avg)
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook