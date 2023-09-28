News More News
ago football Edit

Mid-season Stat Update on Miami Commits

Frank Tucker • CanesCounty
Recruiting Analyst
@thecribsouthfla

Quarterbacks

Through four games: 689 passing yards, 11 touchdowns

Through five games: 82/132 (62.1%), 1143 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, one interception, 112 passer rating

Running Backs

Through four games: 55 carries, 600 yards (10.9 avg), eight touchdowns

Wide Receivers

Through three games: 13 receptions, 142 yards (10.9 avg), two pass break ups

Through five games: 20 receptions, 277 yards (13.9 avg), four touchdowns

Defensive Line

Missed most of season due to injury

Through four games: one reception, 21 yards, 18 tackles (seven solo), 4.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery

Through four games: 27 tackles (25 solo), three tackles for loss, two sacks, five hurries, one fumble recovery

Through four games: 32 tackles, 10 sacks, one forced fumble, one touchdown

Linebackers

Through three games:

Through five games: 40 tackles, two sacks, four receptions, 159 yards

Defensive Backs

Through five games: 35 tackles (17 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, one touchdown, five pass break ups, one blocked kick

Missed most of season due to injury

Through five games: 18 tackles (11 solo), one interception, five pass break ups

Through three games: nine tackles (three solo), four pass break ups, 123 return yards (30.8 avg)

Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond

• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify

• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero

• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County

Follow us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}