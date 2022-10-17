The Miami Hurricanes have been on a rollercoaster this season. There has been no shortage of highs and lows through the mid-way point of 2022.

Offense

Tyler Van Dyke, Quarterback, Miami

Defense

Corey Flagg Jr., Linebacker, Miami

The Canes' defense has been wildly inconsistent this season. The low of the season was when Miami gave up over 500-yards of offense to an inferior opponent in MTSU. The majority of those yards came on just five plays, chunk yardage has been the issue and it's come from the secondary with miscues and missed assignments. Miami failed to hold it together after pitching a shutout on the road in the fourth quarter to a struggling Virginia Tech offense last Saturday, yet the Canes were impressive with performances against Texas A&M and North Carolina. So why is Miami lacking consistency? The defensive line is certainly a strength of the unit. West Virginia transfer Akheem Mesidor has graded out as one of ProFootballFocus's top five pass rushers in the country through half of the regular season. Jahfari Harvey has brought it with pressure this season, and recent flashes from freshman Nyjalik Kelly, and UCLA transfer Mitchell Agude make this a formidable pass rush. In the middle, having a three-headed monster between Darrell Jackson commanding double teams, Leonard Taylor's ability to get in the backfield, and Jared Harrison-Hunte's ability to play against the run give Miami much hope for the future. It certainly helps to have veterans in Jacob Lichtenstein, Jordan Miller, and Antonio Moultrie spelling that group. Corey Flagg Jr. continues to put together a solid season now up to 9.5 tackles for loss through six games. While the middle linebacker may get beat at times when covering laterally, when he gets downhill he is most dangerous. Freshman Wesley Bissainthe is coming along in with his development in Miami's last two games, and Keontra Smith graded out as Miami's best linebacker against the Hokies. Injury to LB Waynmon Steed has given way for Bissainthe to get more reps. Miami is figuring out its linebacker situation as the season progresses. The defensive backs however have to get better. Miami was bailed out a few times between a dropped pass and a fumble that could have been potentially backbreaking plays against Virginia Tech. Kamren Kinchens continues to put together a nice season for a sophomore with three interceptions and arguably is Miami's best open-field tackler on the team. James Williams has moments where you see why he was so highly touted coming out of high school as a five-star safety and others that you wish he was more prepared. The cornerback situation has been very up and down, but it seems to have improved since Daryl Porter Jr. has entered the starting lineup. Miami still needs to get better tackling on the perimeter from its cornerbacks. The defense leaves you wondering, what is exactly going on? A lot of potential, but execution and miscommunication are the main issues at hand, sounds similar to Miami's red zone offense. The two don't help each other. Defensive Grade: C

Special Teams

Andres Borregales, Kicker, Miami

Special teams have had a lot of bright moments this season. Between Keyshawn Smith's explosive returns on kickoffs and Lou Hedley continuing to be one of Miami's most important players on the team pinning opposing offenses in unfavorable field positions. The muffed punt return by Tyrique Stevenson in the A&M game was certainly one that came back to bite Miami and was the biggest eyesore. Kickoff coverage units and punt return coverage units have been mostly solid through six games. Standouts in that group have been Bissainthe, Al Blades Jr., Chase Smith, and Kinchens. Andres Borregales is having a decent season. You can't rest blame on the kicker for Miami's loss to North Carolina, considering Miami had drives inside the red zone where they came away with no points, but he did miss a kick that could have had Miami taking the Tar Heels to overtime at Hard Rock Stadium earlier in that game. The blocked kick against Texas A&M does not rest on his shoulders, but he did have a miss in that game that would have had Miami sitting with a five-point deficit, but that's arguing semantics and hypothetical situations between a Miami offense that largely outgained Texas A&M in total yardage but could not produce a single touchdown. Blame would go in many different ways than just one missed kick in College Station, Texas. Borregales is still only an underclassman and continues to improve. Special Teams Grade: B (I would have graded this a slight bit higher if it wasn't for a blocked kick and muffed punt return)

Overall

Miami Head Coach Mario Cristobal