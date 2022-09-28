Mid-Season Tracker: Update On How Canes Commits Are Doing This Season
With the recent loss to Middle Tennessee State many are speculating if Miami will be able to hold on to the 12th nationally ranked class (2nd in ACC, 2nd in Florida). Miami commit 2023 Antonio Tripp took to social media to confirm that the class plans to stay together.
Here's an update on their seasons thus far.
2023 COMMITS:
Jaden Rashada and his Pittsburg High School (CA) football team were off to a great start going undefeated through its first three games. That came to an end in a 23-15 loss to the Folsom Bulldogs (CA), where Rashada completed 22 out of 36 passes to go with 285 passing yards and two touchdowns.
Rashada recorded 73 yards on the ground on 10 rushing attempts and a season-high 80-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. Rashada and the Pirates have six games left on their regular season schedule.
Passing:
70 Completions, 110 Attempts
1064 Passing Yards
63.6 Completion Percentage
10 Passing touchdowns, 4 Interceptions
110.6 QB Rating
80-yard long pass
Rushing:
18 Carries, 118 Rushing Yards
6.6 Yards Per Carry
1 Rushing Touchdown
23-yard long run
* Four games played, 3-1 record
While the Milton Panthers (FL) have not had much luck in the win column this season, a 1-4 record this season to be exact, Emory Williams on the other hand has had some individual success. Unfortunately, Escambia (FL) blanked Milton on Friday with a 41-0 score. The Panthers have five more games left on their schedule in the regular season.
Passing:
69 Completions, 119 Attempts
845 Passing Yards
57.9 Completion Percentage
7 Passing Touchdowns, 2 Interceptions
92.6 QB rating
81-yard Longest Pass
Rushing:
21 Carries, 43 rushing yards
2.0 Yards Per Carry
1 Rushing Touchdown
12-yard long run
* 5 games played, 1-4 record
Miami Edison (FL) has only seen one win so far this season, posting a 1-3 record to this point but that has not stopped Nathaniel "Ray Ray" Joseph Jr. from finding the endzone or racking up YAC this season for the Red Raiders. In a 38-25 loss on the road Friday to Rickards (FL), Joseph registered 230 all-purpose yards and a touchdown.
Miami Edison has four remaining games on their schedule and the next two match-ups are against LaSalle (Frankie Tinilau) and Miami Palmetto (Robby Washington and Bobby Washington) locally, two separate showdowns between Hurricanes commitments in the 2023 class.
* Statistics not recorded yet by multiple outlets. 1-3 record.
After transferring in from Miami Killian (FL), Washington surely was hoping for better results at least record-wise, as Miami Palmetto (FL) struggled at the quarterback position this season. The Panthers' only win is over his former high school team, the Miami Killian Cougars.
Washington has still been productive this season putting up points on the scoreboard, despite the quarterback woes and a 1-4 start to the season. Washington had a touchdown catch on Friday in a 21-17 road loss to Vero Beach (FL).
Robby will be facing off against one of his future teammates at the college level on October 6th, against the Miami Edison (FL) Red Raiders and Joseph Jr. A battle between two explosive receivers and CanesCounty will be on hand to watch and provide coverage.
* Statistics not recorded yet by multiple outlets. 1-4 record.
After an upset loss by a score of 20-14 in the season opener against Miami Central (FL) on their home field. The IMG Academy (FL) Ascenders have outscored their last three opponents 154 to 45 and Williams has been a part of those lopsided scores.
Riley Williams scored on a 36-yard touchdown pass right before halftime on Friday against Central (AL), check that out below.
* Statistics not recorded yet by multiple outlets. 3-1 record.
Jackson Carver's season in Connecticut actually just kicked off on Friday, and his Loomis Chaffee Pelicans won in a route 51-10. The Pelicans and Carver have seven more games to play on their schedule.
* Statistics not recorded yet by multiple outlets. 1-0 record.
Reid Mikeska and his Bridgeland Bears (TX) lost in a tight one to Langham Creek (TX) 29-26 recently, while Mikeska posted five catches for 51 receiving yards. Bridgeland is off to a 1-3 start to the season with six games left in the regular season.
Receiving:
12 Receptions
96 Receiving Yards
* Mikeska plays in a run-heavy offense.
* 4 games played. 1-3 record.
Mauigoa and the IMG Academy (FL) Canes commitments were actually set to play in a matchup against Orlando Jones (FL) this week, who holds another Miami commitment in Malik Bryant. That game is canceled because of Hurricane Ian.
Francis Mauigoa has been manning the left side of the offensive line for IMG at left tackle and has showcased dominant performances against top pass-rushers amongst Rueben Bain and Damon Wilson [Miami Targets] this season. The Ascenders have a 3-1 record on the season with six games remaining.
* Offensive line statistics are not usually recorded on the high school level. 3-1 record.
The Trinity Catholic (FL) Celtics are sitting at .500 this season after two close losses to Florida State University High School and Jacksonville Raines (FL).
Tommy Kinsler on the other hand held his own against an annually tough Jacksonville Raines team, check out the highlights below.
* Offensive line statistics are not usually recorded on the high school level. 2-2 record.
Connor Lew probably had one of the best plays around the country in High School Football on Friday against the South Cobb Eagles (GA).
Lew took a screen pass to the house in a 51-6 win for his undefeated (5-0) Kennesaw Mountain Mustangs (GA). The Mustangs and Lew have five remaining games in the regular season and are looking to finish without a blemish.
* Offensive line statistics are not usually recorded on the high school level. 5-0 record.
Tripp, one of the more outspoken leaders of Miami's 2023 recruiting class had arrived about 10 days before the season started for IMG Academy (FL). While no highlights are out for Tripp just yet this season, you can catch every IMG Academy game and the Canes commitments from the school weekly as they broadcast their games.
Tripp has helped the Ascenders to a 3-1 record and outscoring opponents in four games to the tune of 168 to 65.
* Offensive line statistics are not usually recorded on the high school level. 3-1 record.
It's safe to say Tinalau has been adjusting well to high school football and life in South Florida after his summer move from Australia. His LaSalle Royal Lions (FL) are off to a 3-1 start and only one blemish to a re-surging (5-1) Booker T. Washington Tornadoes (FL) this season.
Tinilau has a matchup against another Miami commitment this Saturday against Joseph and Miami Edison (FL) (They were both at Middle Tennessee Game). While they will not necessarily be matching up head-to-head by position, I'm sure there will be some friendly trash talk going on between the two over the course of the game.
* Offensive line statistics are not usually recorded on the high school level. 3-1 record.
While IMG Academy (FL) has not yet released any stats for their players this season and not too many highlight tapes to view yet either.
Jayden Wayne is starting on a defense that has only given up 59 points compared to the 165 points scored by the IMG Academy's offensive side. Over 100 points is a vast differential and IMG plays against multiple nationally ranked high school teams annually. Check out Wayne's highlights below from his game against Venice High School (FL) this season.
* Statistics not recorded yet by multiple outlets. 3-1 record.
Malik Bryant came back home to Orlando Jones (FL) via IMG Academy (FL) over the off-season to finish where it all started for him his freshman year. While the Jones Fightin' Tigers are off to a 2-2 start and two weeks removed from a heartbreaking 14-13 loss to the undefeated (5-0) Edgewater Orlando (FL) Eagles and uber-talented running back Cedric Baxter Jr.
Bryant is individually having a successful season in his own right. In that very same game against Edgewater, the number one outside linebacker in the nation posted six tackles, one tackle-for-loss, and a sack.
Bryant is looking to steer the ship in favor of more wins for his team with six games left on the schedule. Unfortunately, a heavyweight bout between Bryant and co-Miami commit Mauigoa will not be taking place due to the weather.
Defensive:
* 2 recorded game stats out of 4 games played
9 Total Tackles
7 Solo Tackles
2 Sacks
1 Forced Fumble
* 4 games played, 2-2 record
Raul Aguirre has been getting it done on both sides of the ball this season at running back and linebacker for his (4-1) Whitewater Wildcats (GA) football team. The Wildcats have five games left to play in their regular season.
The South Florida native will be visiting the Hurricanes again soon. His younger brother defensive back Markel Aguirre was offered by Miami coaches a week ago, a 2026 prospect.
Offensive:
18 Carries
139 Rushing Yards
7.7 Yards Per Carry
2 Rushing Touchdowns
30-yard Long Run
Defensive:
60 Total Tackles (Averaging 12 tackles per-game)
29 Solo Tackles
31 Assisted Tackles
1 Tackle For Loss
1 Sack
1 Interception
* 5 games played, 4-1 record
Bobby is arguably the hardest hitter in South Florida for the 2023 cycle, an ongoing debate between Washington and his former Miami Killian (FL) teammate and now Miami Central (FL) star-linebacker Stanquan Clark [Miami Target, Louisville commit] for that title after the weekend.
Things have not gone the same way for Washington in terms of his team's performance this season compared to Clark's undefeated (5-0) Miami Central Rockets. Despite the Miami Palmetto Panthers (FL) disappointing 1-4 start to the season, Bobby continues to amaze South Floridian High School Football fans with his frame, closing speed, and force of impact on ball carriers.
Washington has a Cane-on-Cane commit matchup against Joseph and Miami Edison (FL) in two weeks and will be looking to add Joseph to the reel of jarring-hits this season coming across the middle of the field.
* Statistics not recorded yet by multiple outlets. 1-4 record.
Robert Stafford has been a two-way athlete for some time now for the Eau Gallie Commodores (FL). While he will be playing cornerback for the Hurricanes at the college level, Stafford has no shortage of highlight reel plays this season in all three phases of the game for the undefeated (5-0) Commodores.
* 4 recorded game stats out of 5 games played
Offensive:
5 Receptions
59 Receiving Yards
11.8 Yards Per Catch
2 Receiving Touchdowns
40-yard Long Catch
Defensive:
10 Total Tackles
9 Solo Tackles
1 Assisted Tackle
2.0 Tackles For Loss
3 Passes Defended
1 Fumble Recovery (49 yards)
1 Fumble Returned for Touchdown
Punt Returns:
4 Punt Returns
113 Punt Return Yards
28.3 Yards Per Punt Return
2 Punt Return Touchdowns
49-yard Long Punt Return
Kick Returns:
2 Kickoff Returns
91 Kickoff Return Yards
45.5 Yards Per Kick Return
* 5 games played, 5-0 record
2024 COMMITS:
The Hurricanes commit has faced off against talented wide receivers in South Florida through the first four games.
Jeremiah Smith, Edwin Joseph, Joshisa Trader, Lamar Seymore, Cataurus Hicks, and Lawayne McCoy are those names in four weeks' time, that's a lot of talent to go head-to-head with as a cornerback. Antione Jackson and the Panthers are off to a 2-2 record this season after losses to Chaminade-Madonna (FL) and Miami Central (FL) respectively. Those are two of the best schools in the nation ranked 4th and 9th respectively according to USA Today.
Jackson and that Dillard defense are loaded with Power-5 prospects and will look to bounce back with six games left. The junior has another top-tier matchup when they host the St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders (FL) ranked 5th in the nation in two weeks. That is Another matchup against another group of talented receivers and most notably Chance Robinson.
Quite the gauntlet this season for Jackson, check out his highlights below against three Miami targets during the Chaminade-Madonna matchup a few weeks ago in Smith, Joseph, and Trader (Two of them being five-stars in the 2024 class).
* Statistics not recorded yet by multiple outlets. 2-2 record.
The Byrd High School Yellow Jackets (LA) and Abram Murray are off to a 4-0 start. While Murray has not been called on to kick many field goals this year due to his offense having so much success, he has been perfect on the year regardless.
Both field goals he has attempted and made this season have gone for 45 yards and 49 yards. The Yellow Jackets have six remaining games on their regular season slate.
Kicking:
13 PAT Attempts
13 PAT's Made
100% PAT Percentage
2 Field Goals Attempted
2 Field Goals Made
100% Field Goal Percentage
49-yard Long Field Goal
Punting:
9 Punts
328 Punting Yards
36.4 Punt Yard Average
52-yard Long Punt
Kickoffs:
21 Kickoffs
1250 Kickoff Yards
59.5 Kickoff Yard Average
16 Touchbacks
* 4 games played, 4-0 record