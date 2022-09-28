With the recent loss to Middle Tennessee State many are speculating if Miami will be able to hold on to the 12th nationally ranked class (2nd in ACC, 2nd in Florida). Miami commit 2023 Antonio Tripp took to social media to confirm that the class plans to stay together.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BaW7igJl0IG5vIGRlY29tbWl0dGluZyBpbiB0aGlzIGNsYXNzIHdl IGNvbWluZyBJbiBKYW51YXJ5IHJlYWR5LCBiZWxpZXZlIHRoYXQgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3ZNNHJLNmc2amMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS92 TTRySzZnNmpjPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFudG9uaW8gVHJpcHAgSnIgKEBB bnRUcmlwcDcxKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FudFRy aXBwNzEvc3RhdHVzLzE1NzM4NTc4NjUzODI2NDE2NjQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI1LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Here's an update on their seasons thus far.

2023 COMMITS:

Jaden Rashada and his Pittsburg High School (CA) football team were off to a great start going undefeated through its first three games. That came to an end in a 23-15 loss to the Folsom Bulldogs (CA), where Rashada completed 22 out of 36 passes to go with 285 passing yards and two touchdowns. Rashada recorded 73 yards on the ground on 10 rushing attempts and a season-high 80-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. Rashada and the Pirates have six games left on their regular season schedule.

Passing: 70 Completions, 110 Attempts 1064 Passing Yards 63.6 Completion Percentage 10 Passing touchdowns, 4 Interceptions 110.6 QB Rating 80-yard long pass Rushing: 18 Carries, 118 Rushing Yards 6.6 Yards Per Carry 1 Rushing Touchdown 23-yard long run * Four games played, 3-1 record

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZSByZWNlbnRseSBoYWQgYSBjaGFuY2UgdG8gd2F0Y2ggTWlhbWkg UUIgY29tbWl0IEphZGVuIFJhc2hhZGEgaW4gYWN0aW9uIGFuZCBoZSBwdXQg b24gYSBzaG93LiA8YnI+PGJyPkNoZWNrIG91dCBzb21lIG9mIGhpcyBiZXN0 IHBsYXlzIPCfkYc8YnI+PGJyPkZvciBtb3JlIGNvdmVyYWdlIG9mIHRoZSBD YW5lcyBmb2xsb3cgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jYW5l c19jb3VudHk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENhbmVzX0NvdW50eTwv YT48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2phZGVucmFzaGFkYT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AamFkZW5yYXNoYWRhPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmVuamFtaW5SaXZhbHM/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJlbmphbWluUml2YWxzPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYWRhbWdvcm5leT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AYWRhbWdvcm5leTwvYT4gfCDwn46lOiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JpdmFsc0RhdmU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QHJpdmFsc2RhdmU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby90OGxo MDlqSEJ2Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vdDhsaDA5akhCdjwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBSaXZhbHMgKEBSaXZhbHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vUml2YWxzL3N0YXR1cy8xNTY3ODY4NjA3NjE4NTk2ODY2P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciA4LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

While the Milton Panthers (FL) have not had much luck in the win column this season, a 1-4 record this season to be exact, Emory Williams on the other hand has had some individual success. Unfortunately, Escambia (FL) blanked Milton on Friday with a 41-0 score. The Panthers have five more games left on their schedule in the regular season.

Passing: 69 Completions, 119 Attempts 845 Passing Yards 57.9 Completion Percentage 7 Passing Touchdowns, 2 Interceptions 92.6 QB rating 81-yard Longest Pass Rushing: 21 Carries, 43 rushing yards 2.0 Yards Per Carry 1 Rushing Touchdown 12-yard long run * 5 games played, 1-4 record

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5VaCBvaC4gTmF0aGFuaWVsIEpvc2VwaCBpcyBhIFBST0JMRU0uIPCf mLMgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9yYXlyYXl0aGFib3k/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHJheXJheXRoYWJveTwvYT4gPGJyPjxi cj4odmlhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vbXJqb2pvODUw P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBtcmpvam84NTA8L2E+KSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vUUQyRThicUNLciI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1FE MkU4YnFDS3I8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgMzA1IFNwb3J0cyAoQDMwNVNwb3J0 c3MpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vMzA1U3BvcnRzcy9z dGF0dXMvMTU3Mzc1NDk1OTM4Mzc1NjgwMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjQsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

Miami Edison (FL) has only seen one win so far this season, posting a 1-3 record to this point but that has not stopped Nathaniel "Ray Ray" Joseph Jr. from finding the endzone or racking up YAC this season for the Red Raiders. In a 38-25 loss on the road Friday to Rickards (FL), Joseph registered 230 all-purpose yards and a touchdown. Miami Edison has four remaining games on their schedule and the next two match-ups are against LaSalle (Frankie Tinilau) and Miami Palmetto (Robby Washington and Bobby Washington) locally, two separate showdowns between Hurricanes commitments in the 2023 class. * Statistics not recorded yet by multiple outlets. 1-3 record.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGFtIGhpbSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh c2h0YWcvY2FuZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PiNjYW5lczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNo dGFnL0NhbmVzRm9vdGJhbGw/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPiNDYW5lc0Zvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vV1dZbFY4YzZHbiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1dXWWxWOGM2R248L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUm9iYnkgV2FzaGluZ3RvbiAoQFJvYmJ5V2FzaGluZ3Qx MCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Sb2JieVdhc2hpbmd0 MTAvc3RhdHVzLzE1NjA2NDczNzU2MDQ5NjUzNzg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDE5LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

After transferring in from Miami Killian (FL), Washington surely was hoping for better results at least record-wise, as Miami Palmetto (FL) struggled at the quarterback position this season. The Panthers' only win is over his former high school team, the Miami Killian Cougars. Washington has still been productive this season putting up points on the scoreboard, despite the quarterback woes and a 1-4 start to the season. Washington had a touchdown catch on Friday in a 21-17 road loss to Vero Beach (FL). Robby will be facing off against one of his future teammates at the college level on October 6th, against the Miami Edison (FL) Red Raiders and Joseph Jr. A battle between two explosive receivers and CanesCounty will be on hand to watch and provide coverage. * Statistics not recorded yet by multiple outlets. 1-4 record.

After an upset loss by a score of 20-14 in the season opener against Miami Central (FL) on their home field. The IMG Academy (FL) Ascenders have outscored their last three opponents 154 to 45 and Williams has been a part of those lopsided scores. Riley Williams scored on a 36-yard touchdown pass right before halftime on Friday against Central (AL), check that out below. * Statistics not recorded yet by multiple outlets. 3-1 record.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NaWFtaSBjb21taXQgUmlsZXkgV2lsbGlhbXMgd2l0aCBhIDM2LXlh cmQgdG91Y2hkb3duIGp1c3QgYmVmb3JlIHRoZSBoYWxmIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9rdjM2QndIZHZQIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20va3YzNkJ3 SGR2UDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBzb2x2aW5nZm9vdGJhbGwgKEBzb2x2aW5n Zm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vc29sdmlu Z2Zvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNTczNDU2MTUyOTY4MzE4OTc2P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAyMywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Jackson Carver's season in Connecticut actually just kicked off on Friday, and his Loomis Chaffee Pelicans won in a route 51-10. The Pelicans and Carver have seven more games to play on their schedule. * Statistics not recorded yet by multiple outlets. 1-0 record.

Reid Mikeska and his Bridgeland Bears (TX) lost in a tight one to Langham Creek (TX) 29-26 recently, while Mikeska posted five catches for 51 receiving yards. Bridgeland is off to a 1-3 start to the season with six games left in the regular season. Receiving: 12 Receptions 96 Receiving Yards * Mikeska plays in a run-heavy offense. * 4 games played. 1-3 record.

Mauigoa and the IMG Academy (FL) Canes commitments were actually set to play in a matchup against Orlando Jones (FL) this week, who holds another Miami commitment in Malik Bryant. That game is canceled because of Hurricane Ian. Francis Mauigoa has been manning the left side of the offensive line for IMG at left tackle and has showcased dominant performances against top pass-rushers amongst Rueben Bain and Damon Wilson [Miami Targets] this season. The Ascenders have a 3-1 record on the season with six games remaining. * Offensive line statistics are not usually recorded on the high school level. 3-1 record.

The Trinity Catholic (FL) Celtics are sitting at .500 this season after two close losses to Florida State University High School and Jacksonville Raines (FL). Tommy Kinsler on the other hand held his own against an annually tough Jacksonville Raines team, check out the highlights below. * Offensive line statistics are not usually recorded on the high school level. 2-2 record.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QbGF5bWFrZXJzIG1ha2UgcGxheXMuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9CaWdNYW5URD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0JpZ01hblREPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0tNSFNfRm9vdGJhbGxHYT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AS01IU19Gb290YmFsbEdhPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Nob3R6QnlBaj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A U2hvdHpCeUFqPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vblBNbVVHSENV byI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL25QTW1VR0hDVW88L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg Q29ubm9yIExldyAoQENvbm5vckxldzEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vQ29ubm9yTGV3MS9zdGF0dXMvMTU3NDU2MjUwOTYyOTE0NTA4 OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjcsIDIwMjI8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Connor Lew probably had one of the best plays around the country in High School Football on Friday against the South Cobb Eagles (GA). Lew took a screen pass to the house in a 51-6 win for his undefeated (5-0) Kennesaw Mountain Mustangs (GA). The Mustangs and Lew have five remaining games in the regular season and are looking to finish without a blemish. * Offensive line statistics are not usually recorded on the high school level. 5-0 record.

Tripp, one of the more outspoken leaders of Miami's 2023 recruiting class had arrived about 10 days before the season started for IMG Academy (FL). While no highlights are out for Tripp just yet this season, you can catch every IMG Academy game and the Canes commitments from the school weekly as they broadcast their games. Tripp has helped the Ascenders to a 3-1 record and outscoring opponents in four games to the tune of 168 to 65. * Offensive line statistics are not usually recorded on the high school level. 3-1 record.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Eb27igJl0IHBsYXkgd2l0aCBNaWFtaSBPVCBjb21taXQgRnJhbmtp ZSBUaW5pbGF1LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0ZyYW5r aWVUaW5pbGF1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBGcmFua2llVGluaWxh dTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2hvcUJVMjdDdVYiPmh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9ob3FCVTI3Q3VWPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v RER1N2xvdXc5UiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0REdTdsb3V3OVI8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgTWljaGFlbCBZZXJvIChATWljaGFlbFllcm8pIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWljaGFlbFllcm8vc3RhdHVzLzE1NzQ0 NzAwMzY2NzE5ODM2MTc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVy IDI2LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

It's safe to say Tinalau has been adjusting well to high school football and life in South Florida after his summer move from Australia. His LaSalle Royal Lions (FL) are off to a 3-1 start and only one blemish to a re-surging (5-1) Booker T. Washington Tornadoes (FL) this season. Tinilau has a matchup against another Miami commitment this Saturday against Joseph and Miami Edison (FL) (They were both at Middle Tennessee Game). While they will not necessarily be matching up head-to-head by position, I'm sure there will be some friendly trash talk going on between the two over the course of the game. * Offensive line statistics are not usually recorded on the high school level. 3-1 record.

While IMG Academy (FL) has not yet released any stats for their players this season and not too many highlight tapes to view yet either. Jayden Wayne is starting on a defense that has only given up 59 points compared to the 165 points scored by the IMG Academy's offensive side. Over 100 points is a vast differential and IMG plays against multiple nationally ranked high school teams annually. Check out Wayne's highlights below from his game against Venice High School (FL) this season. * Statistics not recorded yet by multiple outlets. 3-1 record.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+4pOC77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8ybURlYjlySWJq Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vMm1EZWI5ckliajwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyDh l7Dhl6nhkqpJSyDhl7fhlodZ4Zep4ZGOVCAoQE1hbGlrNUJyeWFudCkgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NYWxpazVCcnlhbnQvc3RhdHVz LzE1NzQxOTM3MzMzOTM5NDA0ODE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2Vw dGVtYmVyIDI2LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Malik Bryant came back home to Orlando Jones (FL) via IMG Academy (FL) over the off-season to finish where it all started for him his freshman year. While the Jones Fightin' Tigers are off to a 2-2 start and two weeks removed from a heartbreaking 14-13 loss to the undefeated (5-0) Edgewater Orlando (FL) Eagles and uber-talented running back Cedric Baxter Jr. Bryant is individually having a successful season in his own right. In that very same game against Edgewater, the number one outside linebacker in the nation posted six tackles, one tackle-for-loss, and a sack. Bryant is looking to steer the ship in favor of more wins for his team with six games left on the schedule. Unfortunately, a heavyweight bout between Bryant and co-Miami commit Mauigoa will not be taking place due to the weather.

Defensive: * 2 recorded game stats out of 4 games played 9 Total Tackles 7 Solo Tackles 2 Sacks 1 Forced Fumble * 4 games played, 2-2 record

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HcmVhdCB3aW4gRnJpZGF5ISEgV2l0aCBteSBicm90aGVycyA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NhdHNfUmVjcnVpdGluZz9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ2F0c19SZWNydWl0aW5nPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01hcmtlbEFndWlycmUwP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBNYXJrZWxBZ3VpcnJlMDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9iYXJzdG9vbHdoc2NhdHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QGJhcnN0b29sd2hzY2F0czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jb2FjaGNmcmF6aWVyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBjb2FjaGNmcmF6aWVyPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvU3RhdGVjaGFtcHM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNTdGF0ZWNoYW1wczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1dpbklzQVdpbj9zcmM9aGFzaCZh bXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1dpbklzQVdpbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL09uVG9UaGVOZXh0P3Ny Yz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jT25Ub1RoZU5leHQ8 L2E+ISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vRTRCajNVdlFZOSI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0U0QmozVXZRWTk8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUmF1bCBQb3Bv IEFndWlycmUgKEBsUmF1bEFndWlycmUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vbFJhdWxBZ3VpcnJlL3N0YXR1cy8xNTc0MDU3NDc4NjcyODE0 MDgzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAyNSwgMjAyMjwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Raul Aguirre has been getting it done on both sides of the ball this season at running back and linebacker for his (4-1) Whitewater Wildcats (GA) football team. The Wildcats have five games left to play in their regular season. The South Florida native will be visiting the Hurricanes again soon. His younger brother defensive back Markel Aguirre was offered by Miami coaches a week ago, a 2026 prospect.

Offensive: 18 Carries 139 Rushing Yards 7.7 Yards Per Carry 2 Rushing Touchdowns 30-yard Long Run Defensive: 60 Total Tackles (Averaging 12 tackles per-game) 29 Solo Tackles 31 Assisted Tackles 1 Tackle For Loss 1 Sack 1 Interception * 5 games played, 4-1 record

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Hb3QgdG8gZmVlbCBiYWQgZm9yIHdob2V2ZXLigJlzIGluIHRoZSB3 YXkgb2YgTWlhbWkgY29tbWl0IEJvYmJ5IFdhc2hpbmd0b24uIOKtkO+4jyA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JvYldhc2hpbmd0b24wP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBCb2JXYXNoaW5ndG9uMDwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3M2R005NUdNTjAiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9z NkdNOTVHTU4wPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENhbmVzQ291bnR5LmNvbSAoQGNh bmVzX2NvdW50eSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jYW5l c19jb3VudHkvc3RhdHVzLzE1NjMxODc5ODQ5MTE4NTU2MTg/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDI2LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Bobby is arguably the hardest hitter in South Florida for the 2023 cycle, an ongoing debate between Washington and his former Miami Killian (FL) teammate and now Miami Central (FL) star-linebacker Stanquan Clark [Miami Target, Louisville commit] for that title after the weekend. Things have not gone the same way for Washington in terms of his team's performance this season compared to Clark's undefeated (5-0) Miami Central Rockets. Despite the Miami Palmetto Panthers (FL) disappointing 1-4 start to the season, Bobby continues to amaze South Floridian High School Football fans with his frame, closing speed, and force of impact on ball carriers. Washington has a Cane-on-Cane commit matchup against Joseph and Miami Edison (FL) in two weeks and will be looking to add Joseph to the reel of jarring-hits this season coming across the middle of the field. * Statistics not recorded yet by multiple outlets. 1-4 record.



Robert Stafford has been a two-way athlete for some time now for the Eau Gallie Commodores (FL). While he will be playing cornerback for the Hurricanes at the college level, Stafford has no shortage of highlight reel plays this season in all three phases of the game for the undefeated (5-0) Commodores.

* 4 recorded game stats out of 5 games played Offensive: 5 Receptions 59 Receiving Yards 11.8 Yards Per Catch 2 Receiving Touchdowns 40-yard Long Catch Defensive: 10 Total Tackles 9 Solo Tackles 1 Assisted Tackle 2.0 Tackles For Loss 3 Passes Defended 1 Fumble Recovery (49 yards) 1 Fumble Returned for Touchdown Punt Returns: 4 Punt Returns 113 Punt Return Yards 28.3 Yards Per Punt Return 2 Punt Return Touchdowns 49-yard Long Punt Return Kick Returns: 2 Kickoff Returns 91 Kickoff Return Yards 45.5 Yards Per Kick Return * 5 games played, 5-0 record

2024 COMMITS:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NaWFtaSBjb21taXQgQ0IgQW50aW9uZSBKYWNrc29uIHRocm93aW5n IHVwIHRoZSBVIHByZS1nYW1lLiBIdWdlIG1hdGNodXAgaGVyZSBpbiBIb2xs eXdvb2QgYmV0d2VlbiBEaWxsYXJkICZhbXA7IENoYW1pbmFkZS1NYWRvbm5h LjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9sU1lUM29qOVJDIj5odHRwczovL3Qu Y28vbFNZVDNvajlSQzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1VUWWtS SEVSbnciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VVFlrUkhFUm53PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IEZyYW5rIFR1Y2tlciAoQFRoZUNyaWJTb3V0aEZMQSkgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UaGVDcmliU291dGhGTEEvc3RhdHVzLzE1 NjU4MzExMDk0MzQyOTQyNzI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVt YmVyIDIsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The Hurricanes commit has faced off against talented wide receivers in South Florida through the first four games. Jeremiah Smith, Edwin Joseph, Joshisa Trader, Lamar Seymore, Cataurus Hicks, and Lawayne McCoy are those names in four weeks' time, that's a lot of talent to go head-to-head with as a cornerback. Antione Jackson and the Panthers are off to a 2-2 record this season after losses to Chaminade-Madonna (FL) and Miami Central (FL) respectively. Those are two of the best schools in the nation ranked 4th and 9th respectively according to USA Today. Jackson and that Dillard defense are loaded with Power-5 prospects and will look to bounce back with six games left. The junior has another top-tier matchup when they host the St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders (FL) ranked 5th in the nation in two weeks. That is Another matchup against another group of talented receivers and most notably Chance Robinson. Quite the gauntlet this season for Jackson, check out his highlights below against three Miami targets during the Chaminade-Madonna matchup a few weeks ago in Smith, Joseph, and Trader (Two of them being five-stars in the 2024 class). * Statistics not recorded yet by multiple outlets. 2-2 record.

The Byrd High School Yellow Jackets (LA) and Abram Murray are off to a 4-0 start. While Murray has not been called on to kick many field goals this year due to his offense having so much success, he has been perfect on the year regardless. Both field goals he has attempted and made this season have gone for 45 yards and 49 yards. The Yellow Jackets have six remaining games on their regular season slate.

Kicking: 13 PAT Attempts 13 PAT's Made 100% PAT Percentage 2 Field Goals Attempted 2 Field Goals Made 100% Field Goal Percentage 49-yard Long Field Goal Punting: 9 Punts 328 Punting Yards 36.4 Punt Yard Average 52-yard Long Punt Kickoffs: 21 Kickoffs 1250 Kickoff Yards 59.5 Kickoff Yard Average 16 Touchbacks * 4 games played, 4-0 record