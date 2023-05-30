Official visit season is right around the corner and while many recruitments are winding down, a host of others are becoming more contested by the day. Here is a closer look at the five most contested recruiting battles happening in the Mid-South.

Contenders: Alabama, LSU, Miami, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M Overview: The top-ranked player in the Mid-South has a recruitment that appears to be headed for the long run. Simmons will officially visit Miami, Oregon and Texas in June with trips to Alabama and LSU planned for the fall. Texas A&M also remains in the mix after getting him on campus during the spring. LSU and Texas have sat toward the top of the pass rusher’s recruitment for the past few months. However, the longer he takes it, the more opportunities that other programs will get to make an impression. He’s not planning to make a decision until closer to signing day.

*****

Contenders: Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech Overview: Hudson is an elite receiver prospect that has drawn comparisons with New York Jets wideout Garrett Wilson thanks to his smooth play style. The five-star pass catcher has not officially narrowed things down, but Texas and Texas Tech are the two programs at the top of his recruitment. The Red Raiders enter the summer months in strong standing and will get his first official visit. Alabama, Ohio State and Texas A&M are lurking, but this looks to be a full-on two-team race. Hudson recently told Rivals that he wants to announce a decision after his senior season. Texas Tech seems to be the team to beat at this point, but it’s difficult to discount Texas, especially if this does drag out.

*****

Contenders: Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Miami, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M Overview: Franklin is a difference-making defensive lineman that can play all over. Franklin is keeping things open, but he has scheduled official visits to LSU and Miami. Alabama made up a lot of ground during a spring unofficial visit, and the two in-state programs are battling, with Ole Miss seemingly in the better spot in terms of keeping him home. Tennessee has made a strong impression on the Mississippi prospect and is sitting in a favorable spot entering June. Auburn is worth paying close attention to with Hugh Freeze’s staff’s ties to Mississippi. It’s difficult to single out one team to beat at this point with twists and turns surely to come over the next few months.

*****

Contenders: Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M Overview: Bussey is one of the elite athletes in the nation with the ability to play either side of the ball at wide receiver and defensive back. He’s a highlight waiting to happen each time that he steps the field, and it’s no wonder why several of the top programs in the nation are after him. The four-star has scheduled two official visits in June with the Sooners and Longhorns set to host the do-it-all player in the coming weeks. A&M has been viewed as the leader in Bussey’s recruitment. Alabama and LSU are also in the picture.

*****