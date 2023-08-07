With the 2024 recruiting cycle more than halfway over, a lot of attention will be paid to 2025 and 2026 standouts this fall as programs begin to shift their focus to what's next. Rivals national recruiting analyst Cole Patterson examines five underclassmen in the Mid-South that will be under the microscope this season.

Sanchez enters his junior season as the top-ranked 2025 prospect in Texas – and for good reason. He’s a big, long corner with legitimate shutdown ability at corner. He plays on an island and is physical in the run game. Sanchez will be under the microscope as he looks to maintain his spot atop the state rankings for the 2025 class. Ohio State, Alabama and LSU are among the programs heavily involved.

Stewart has been on the recruiting landscape for years, thanks to his massive size along the defensive line. He features a huge frame and pairs that with dominant ability in the trenches. Stewart is no stranger to the spotlight and that will continue during his sophomore season as all eyes will be on the 2026 phenom. Several of the nation’s elite programs have already extended offers.

Reyes made the move down to Dallas-Fort Worth powerhouse DeSoto (Texas) from St. Louis for his junior campaign. He joins a program that consists of top prospects such as Deondrae Riden and Daylon Singleton, so there will be lots of attention on him during his first season in the Lone Star State. The younger brother of former Texas A&M safety Antonio Johnson, Reyes is high on the Aggies, Texas, LSU and others.

Deblanc is a part of a loaded pass catchers class in Texas and has been on radars for years. But after he moved over to Galena Park North Shore, the four-star wideout was forced to sit out his sophomore season due to transfer restrictions. Now, he’s fully eligible and expectations are high. Deblanc holds offers from Houston, Oregon and Texas Tech, with more certainly on the way this fall.

