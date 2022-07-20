Mid-Week Canes Report Pt. 2: Sophomore Slump, 7-on-7, And Canes In Top 10?
There is plenty of buzz surrounding the Miami Hurricanes this week.
See some of the content added to CanesCounty.com this week and what’s ahead.
Future 50 Did Not Disappoint
Miami commits Francis Mauigoa and Riley Williams had great showings at the Future 50 and Miami targets Olaus Alinen, Joenel Aguero, Cormani McClain, Jerrick Gibson, and Desmond Ricks also impressed as well.
See Mauigoa put his strength and technique on display as he proved that he is deserving of a fifth star. Williams put his agility on display and is ready to be the next tight end at 'TEU.'
Also get the latest on Miami targets Olaus Alinen, Joenel Aguero, and Jerrick Gibson. See my take on the 2023 commits/targets at the Future 50 including McClain. Also see my predictions on five prospect commitments this weekend.
What's Cookin' At The Cookout
The dead period officially ends on July 25th and Miami is set to host several prospects on July 30th for a barbecue. The cookout will likely help boost the class with more commitments for the 2023 and 2024 cycles.
It’s an opportunity for the Miami coaching staff to strengthen the relationships with the prospects and their families. Canes County is accumulating a full list of attendees to be released next week. Four-star cornerback target Damari Brown and five-star edge rusher Samuel M'Pemba are expected to attend.
Pressure Is On For Tyler Van Dyke
The preseason accolades continue to come in for Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. The projected starter made both the Maxwell and the Davey O’Brien watch lists this week. Van Dyke seems ready to handle the pressure, but some are in fear of a sophomore slump.
College defenses will have a full year of film to study TVD, but what works to his benefit is the fact that there is a new offensive coordinator on staff in Josh Gattis.
More this week how he feels about handling the pressure as he is one of three attendees at ACC media day.
Seven-on-Seven Classic
There were plenty of big-time players at the Miami Millionaires Club 7-on-7 tournament. Miami target Joshisa Trader was one of many that shined on Sunday. Also showing high interest in Miami is Will Fowles who potentially could be the next South Florida wide receiver to join the 2023 class. Another participant in 7-on-7 was Miami target Christopher Johnson who is still very interested in joining the class.
Canes Have Six Drafted To MLB
Miami baseball put six in the big leagues this week, the most since 2016. Miami had a player selected in the draft for the 49th straight season.
Miami Ranked In Top Ten
We are ways away from the first AP poll release and the Hurricanes have a legitimate shot at landing in the top ten. Long-time college football expert Phil Steele is high on the Hurricanes and has them ranked in the top ten in his power poll.
Steele also has the Canes ranked 2nd in Most Improved defensive points for the upcoming 2022 season. Miami should be a lock for the top 20 but possibly could sneak into the top ten in the AP poll. Steele had this to say about Miami:
“Mario Cristobal left a lot of talent behind at Oregon but inherits a lot of talent here including super QB Tyler Van Dyke and then he hit the portal hard and brought in more talent. Miami ranks in my top 35 units in all 8 positions. They do face Clemson and Texas A&M on the road but get Pitt at home which could put them in the ACC title game.”
Also, stay tuned for more of our pipeline series where we break down high schools that are creating extensions to Miami, our position preview series, and our forecasting the schedule series where we break down the opponents of the upcoming football season with predictions!