Mid-Week Canes Report Pt. 2: Sophomore Slump, 7-on-7, And Canes In Top 10?

There is plenty of buzz surrounding the Miami Hurricanes this week. See some of the content added to CanesCounty.com this week and what’s ahead.

Future 50 Did Not Disappoint

Cormani McClain, Cornerback

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GbG9yaWRhLCBBbGFiYW1hIGFuZCBNaWFtaSBjb250aW51ZSB0byBi YXR0bGUgZm9yIGZpdmUtc3RhciBEQiBDb3JtYW5pIE1jQ2xhaW4uIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUldyaWdodFJpdmFscz9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUldyaWdodFJpdmFsczwvYT4gY2F1Z2h0IHVwIHdp dGggaGltIHRvIGdldCB0aGUgbGF0ZXN0OiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vQnVjWU5tYUQ3byI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0J1Y1lObWFEN288L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9qNENsTVpTZVFpIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vajRDbE1aU2VRaTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSaXZhbHMgKEBSaXZhbHMp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUml2YWxzL3N0YXR1cy8x NTQ5Nzk0MjYxMTYzNTQ4NjcyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bHkg MjAsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

What's Cookin' At The Cookout

The dead period officially ends on July 25th and Miami is set to host several prospects on July 30th for a barbecue. The cookout will likely help boost the class with more commitments for the 2023 and 2024 cycles. It’s an opportunity for the Miami coaching staff to strengthen the relationships with the prospects and their families. Canes County is accumulating a full list of attendees to be released next week. Four-star cornerback target Damari Brown and five-star edge rusher Samuel M'Pemba are expected to attend.

Pressure Is On For Tyler Van Dyke

The preseason accolades continue to come in for Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. The projected starter made both the Maxwell and the Davey O’Brien watch lists this week. Van Dyke seems ready to handle the pressure, but some are in fear of a sophomore slump. College defenses will have a full year of film to study TVD, but what works to his benefit is the fact that there is a new offensive coordinator on staff in Josh Gattis. More this week how he feels about handling the pressure as he is one of three attendees at ACC media day.

Tyler Van, Dyke Quarterback, Miami

Seven-on-Seven Classic

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgdGFsZW50IGlzIHJpY2ggaW4gU291dGggRmxvcmlkYS4gPGJy Pjxicj5IYWQgYSBjaGFuY2UgdG8gd2F0Y2ggQ2hhbWluYWRlLU1hZG9ubmEg Z28gdXAgYWdhaW5zdCBNaWFtaSBDZW50cmFsIGluIDdvbjcuIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vMzA1U3BvcnRzcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AMzA1U3BvcnRzczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L2oxWFVhenVBaTgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qMVhVYXp1QWk4PC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IEFudGhvbnkgWWVybyAoQEFudGhvbnlZZXJvMSkgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BbnRob255WWVybzEvc3RhdHVzLzE1 NDk1Njc3MTIzMzgyNDc2ODA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVseSAy MCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Canes Have Six Drafted To MLB

Miami Ranked In Top Ten