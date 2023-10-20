Midseason Check-Up: Which transfer offensive linemen have impressed?
Entering the second half of the season, Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney takes a look at which transfer offensive linemen have impressed the most so far.
THIS SERIES: Which transfer QBs have impressed? | RBs | WRs | TEs
POWER FIVE RECRUITING STORYLINES: Big 12 | Big Ten | SEC | ACC | Pac-12
*****
FINAL 2023 TEAM RANKINGS: Comprehensive (overall) ranking | High school/JUCO ranking | Transfer portal ranking
CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals100
TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer portal player ranking | Transfer portal team ranking | Transfer Tracker | Message board
*****
Dalton Cooper, Oklahoma State
A two-star who played for four seasons at Texas State and started 36 games at left tackle, the Prague, Okla., standout transferred to Oklahoma State for this season and he’s tied on Pro Football Focus as the No. 78 offensive tackle nationally.
Big names such as Texas’ Kelvin Banks and LSU’s Emery Jones are within one point of Cooper on PFF, as his run blocking has been particularly good for the Cowboys this season.
*****
Ajani Cornelius, Oregon
An unranked offensive tackle from White Plains (N.Y.) Archbishop Stepinac, Cornelius started all 22 games he played at Rhode Island before transferring to Oregon this season. He was the second highest-ranked offensive tackle in the transfer portal rankings by Pro Football Focus, behind only UCF’s Amari Kight.
Cornelius' pass blocking with the Ducks has been phenomenal and his run blocking has been good as well.
*****
Amari Kight, UCF
A mid-level four-star prospect in the 2019 class who was ranked as the No. 19 offensive tackle in that group, Kight played for four years at Alabama but never became a major contributor on the Crimson Tide’s offensive line.
The former Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson standout transferred to UCF and so far this season he’s the highest-ranked transfer offensive tackle, according to Pro Football Focus. His pass blocking has the highest score by PFF, but his run blocking numbers have also been impressive.
*****
Willie Lampkin, North Carolina
The two-star offensive guard from Lakeland, Fla., started 38 consecutive games for Coastal Carolina before transferring to North Carolina for this season. He has picked up with the Tar Heels where he left off as Pro Football Focus ranks him as the No. 10 offensive guard. His pass-blocking numbers are better than run blocking but both are very high.
*****
Matthew Lee, Miami
Rated as the third-best center nationally by Pro Football Focus in 2022, Lee played four seasons at UCF before transferring to Miami for this season and he’s ranked No. 1 by PFF at the position. Lee was a two-star prospect out of Oviedo (Fla.) Hagerty who had been committed to USF earlier in his recruitment.
So far this season at Miami his pass-blocking numbers have been exceptional, and his run blocking has also been stellar.