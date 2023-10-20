Dalton Cooper, Oklahoma State

A two-star who played for four seasons at Texas State and started 36 games at left tackle, the Prague, Okla., standout transferred to Oklahoma State for this season and he’s tied on Pro Football Focus as the No. 78 offensive tackle nationally. Big names such as Texas’ Kelvin Banks and LSU’s Emery Jones are within one point of Cooper on PFF, as his run blocking has been particularly good for the Cowboys this season.

*****

Ajani Cornelius, Oregon

An unranked offensive tackle from White Plains (N.Y.) Archbishop Stepinac, Cornelius started all 22 games he played at Rhode Island before transferring to Oregon this season. He was the second highest-ranked offensive tackle in the transfer portal rankings by Pro Football Focus, behind only UCF’s Amari Kight. Cornelius' pass blocking with the Ducks has been phenomenal and his run blocking has been good as well.

*****

Amari Kight, UCF

A mid-level four-star prospect in the 2019 class who was ranked as the No. 19 offensive tackle in that group, Kight played for four years at Alabama but never became a major contributor on the Crimson Tide’s offensive line. The former Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson standout transferred to UCF and so far this season he’s the highest-ranked transfer offensive tackle, according to Pro Football Focus. His pass blocking has the highest score by PFF, but his run blocking numbers have also been impressive.

*****

Willie Lampkin, North Carolina

The two-star offensive guard from Lakeland, Fla., started 38 consecutive games for Coastal Carolina before transferring to North Carolina for this season. He has picked up with the Tar Heels where he left off as Pro Football Focus ranks him as the No. 10 offensive guard. His pass-blocking numbers are better than run blocking but both are very high.

*****

Matthew Lee, Miami