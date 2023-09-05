Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Clint Cosgrove makes his predictions for the top uncommitted prospects in the Midwest region. RELATED: Commitment predictions for top prospects in the Mid-South

With a commitment date set for Early Signing Day in December, this recruitment could take a number of twists and turns down the stretch. Missouri and Texas appear to be the two programs to beat as things stand today with both the Tigers and Longhorns seeming to exchange momentum by the week. Should Wingo move his commitment date up, I would put in a FutureCast for him to Missouri, but until that happens this could go multiple ways. Prediction: Missouri

*****

This recruitment seemed to favor Michigan for the longest time with Robinson taking numerous visits to Ann Arbor. Had the four-star linebacker made a decision earlier in his recruitment I believe the Wolverines would have been the choice. But since he didn't, I'm going with Kentucky due Robinson's relationships with the staff and opportunity to play in the SEC. Prediction: Kentucky

*****

I'm really torn on this one as what recently appeared to be a three-way battle among Kansas State, Oklahoma and Nebraska now appears to be a two-way battle between the Sooners and Huskers. I am torn as Nebraska is closer to home and desperately needs offensive linemen, but also started the season a little shaky. Oklahoma, while further from home, is much closer to contending for a championship and has been turning out NFL offensive linemen at an impressive clip. This could come down to proximity and a chance to play early versus development and a legit chance at playing for a championship. Prediction: Oklahoma

*****

Ross has looked phenomenal early on this season and the program that signs him will be getting a player with serious NFL upside. Ross keeps things close to the vest and there are a number variables in his recruitment. I see Nebraska as the most likely landing spot as things stand today. Prediction: Nebraska

*****

This looks to be a two-program race down the stretch with Oklahoma and Kansas State battling it out for the four-star athlete who is likely to play safety in college. Kansas State is right down the street and he has plenty of familiarity with the program. Oklahoma was slated to have him on campus for a game day visit over the weekend and the Sooners' defensive performance surely had to have made an impression as well. Florida State and Kansas could also make a push as Boganowski doesn't seem to be in any hurry to make a decision. This is a hard pick and I'm not willing to put in a FutureCast, but I'll go with Kansas State for now. Prediction: Kansas State

*****

Purdue, Miami, Utah, Colorado and UCF look to be the main players for Galloway. Galloway called Miami a dream school when they originally offered and Galloway appeared to be really excited about Colorado's Week 1 performance under Deion Sanders. This could come down to the program that shows him the most love and that could be Miami. Any program listed above could be in play, but I'll go with the childhood dream school. Prediction: Miami

*****

Nebraska, Kansas, Kansas State and others have all seemed to trend at one time or another throughout this recruitment. However, Cal could be the program making the strongest push down the stretch. Canady is scheduled to be in Berkeley for a gameday visit next weekend and should the visit go well, the Bears could potentially become a leader in the Canady's recruitment. Prediction: Cal

*****

Nebraska legacy, check. Lives in Nebraska, check. One would assume he is destined to be a Husker. I do think he ends up in Lincoln, but the fact that he is playing some big-time ball and that he has yet to commit makes you wonder if Nebraska is where the heart is. I am going with Nebraska, but there could be a number of schools making a play here – especially after Benning's early season showing. Prediction: Nebraska

*****

Beeler's offer sheet went through the roof following a strong spring and camp season. Purdue, Nebraska and Northern Illinois are three to watch here and a lot of this decision could come down to the season Beeler has. Prediction: Purdue

*****