June has become the biggest month of the year for recruiting. Many prospects across the country came off the board and committed to a program. But there are still talented players that are uncommitted. Let's look at the latest with several top Midwest prospects and predict where they will land come National Signing Day.

The Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley Northwest four-star is the highest-ranked Midwest offensive tackle that is uncommitted. Since the region is known for its beef up front, you know he’s got some serious options. Babalola took summer official visits to Auburn, Missouri, Stanford, Michigan and Oklahoma. Every program came away from his official feeling good about its chances with him. Stanford is a real dark horse in this race because of it’s academic reputation. But in the end, the combination of academics and high-level football at Michigan may be too hard to pass up. Prediction: Michigan

Brooks’ recruitment is one of the biggest mysteries this cycle. Especially for a prospect ranked inside the Rivals250. The former Iowa commit measures at 6-foot-8 and over 350 pounds. You can’t teach that type of size and that’s why USC, Texas, Georgia and Iowa all covet him. It wouldn’t really surprise anyone if Brooks winds up back in the Iowa class. But he just seems to fit well with the “Great Wall of Athens” that coach Kirby Smart is building. Prediction: Georgia

The four-star linebacker has had a pretty unique recruitment. There’s been some shuffling through the process on who exactly is getting visits and which teams are in the lead. We know that he took official visits in June to Auburn, Nebraska and Oklahoma. There is a late July visit on the books with Miami. Jones could take his recruitment into or even through the season to get a deeper look at how his preferred programs perform. In the end, I think the comfort of staying close to home and the plan under coach Matt Rhule will win out. Prediction: Nebraska

McNutt is a terrific athlete at the safety position. He’s currently the No. 2 safety in the Rivals250 and checks in at No. 20 overall in the country. There may be a chance for him to reach the elusive five-star status. He’s set to announce his commitment soon on July 19 and will decide between Oregon, Ohio State, Florida, USC and Texas A&M. Interestingly enough, the in-state Buckeyes feel like the biggest long shot in the recruitment despite the Buckeyes pursuing him hard. Prediction: Oregon

