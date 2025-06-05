Midwest Spotlight: Four biggest June recruiting visits

CJ Sadler

June has become arguably the most important month in the recruiting calendar, with prospects crisscrossing the country on official visits and lining up announcement dates. Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith looks at four Midwest prospects who are taking key visits this month. THIS SERIES: Five biggest Southeast visits in June

MCHALE BLADE - Notre Dame, June 20

Blade is one of the top uncommitted defensive linemen in the country. He’s already taken officials to Purdue and Wisconsin with the Badgers making a major move in his recruitment. He’ll also take an official visit to Michigan and USC. But the one I’m watching closest is the visit to Notre Dame. The Irish have long been the favorites in this recruitment. They’ll get the final visit and the chance to shut down his recruitment.

CINCERE JOHNSON - Ohio State, June 13

Johnson plays for Glenville in Cleveland which has produced many Buckeyes over the years. Penn State and Alabama have made impressions on the linebacker but it’s still hard to see him turning down the in-state Buckeyes. Coach Ryan Day and company will get the final visit just days before his June 19 announcement date. The Nittany Lions and Tide have closed the gap ahead of that visit to Columbus. Can Ohio State finish this one off later this month?

CJ SADLER - Miami, June 13

Sadler’s recruitment has been a real wild card this cycle. For a long time it seemed like he was a lock to end up in Ann Arbor and play for Michigan. Now I’m not so sure about that. In a move that surprised many, he took an official visit to Maryland and the Terps impressed during that trip. He’ll also take an official to North Carolina (June 6) and Colorado (June 20). But it’s the Miami visit that could move the needle most. The Hurricanes are always dangerous on the recruiting trail, led by coach Mario Cristobal. Combine that with the renewed NIL juice and general excitement about the direction of the program and it’s a powerful punch. Michigan and Michigan State are still lurking here, but that Miami visit on June 13 is very interesting.

MACK SUTTER - Alabama, June 20