CaneSport.com

WR Mike Harley is working behind Jeff Thomas in the slot.

But when it comes to flat out speed the pair are relatively neck and neck.

Harley was timed at 4.38 in testing a couple of months ago; Thomas clocked in at 4.37.

Thomas said he would have run much faster in cleats. Harley? “(My legs) were kind of tight, so...” he said.

So which of the speedsters is faster?

“It depends on the distance,” said Harley, who points to Lorenzo Lingard and Travis Homer as the team’s fastest. “If we run a 60 yard (race) I know I have Jeff for a fact. But he’s quick, so his 40 he can get out.”

Harley and Thomas have formed a unique relationship. Asked how much they push each other in a good way, Harley responded “Good way, bad way, we always push each other. We watch film, it’s `You’re supposed to make that play.’ We’ll crack jokes walking to dinner, we’ll watch film together. He’ll teach me some techniques, I’ll teach him hand placement. We are the same speedy guys, small frame body, and we practice on our own sometimes, too.”