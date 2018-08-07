CaneSport.com

Harley talks speed, Rosier play, freshmen tight ends & more
WR Mike Harley is working behind Jeff Thomas in the slot.
But when it comes to flat out speed the pair are relatively neck and neck.
Harley was timed at 4.38 in testing a couple of months ago; Thomas clocked in at 4.37.
Thomas said he would have run much faster in cleats. Harley? “(My legs) were kind of tight, so...” he said.
So which of the speedsters is faster?
“It depends on the distance,” said Harley, who points to Lorenzo Lingard and Travis Homer as the team’s fastest. “If we run a 60 yard (race) I know I have Jeff for a fact. But he’s quick, so his 40 he can get out.”
Harley and Thomas have formed a unique relationship. Asked how much they push each other in a good way, Harley responded “Good way, bad way, we always push each other. We watch film, it’s `You’re supposed to make that play.’ We’ll crack jokes walking to dinner, we’ll watch film together. He’ll teach me some techniques, I’ll teach him hand placement. We are the same speedy guys, small frame body, and we practice on our own sometimes, too.”
* What kind of difference does Harley see in Malik Rosier?
“The difference I see in Malik is he’s being a leader now,” Harley said. “He’s getting the offense together, is really consistent so far. … He’s being a very great quarterback, is like a leader now.”
* Harley weighed in on the freshmen tight ends that “I like those guys. Brevin (Jordan) is like a big body guy that makes the tough contested 50/50 (catches). Will Mallory is a route runner, get him in the slot In space. I like both those guys. They’re definitely going to play this year.”
* With a year under his belt, Harley said, “the guys I came in with, we were talking about it the other day. `Man, camp flew by last year.’ But now you know what to do, you’re just trying to stay consistent, compete, make the younger guys better, the defense better.”
* What kind of advice has Harley given the first-year receivers?
“It’s a process,” Harley said. “I tell them `Don’t beat yourself up. (Ron) Dugans is a great coach, he’s going to get on you if he needs to. I’m going to get on you, (Lawrence) Cager is going to get on you, older guys. I look out for them, just tell them `Put the pride to the side, don’t worry about messing up and just compete.’”
He adds, “When all those guys get the plays down we’ll be rolling.”