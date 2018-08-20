CaneSport.com

Sure, WR Mike Harley has some concerns about facing a strong LSU team in the season opener.

But after Monday's practice he revealed another concern about the first game in Dallas.

“I’ve heard there’s a huge skyscraper TV, just don’t get distracted looking at it when you make a play," Harley said. "If I catch a ball and I’m running full speed and look at the TV, see if someone is behind me so I can make a cut. But I’m trying to not get distracted.”

Harley also said he’s “been studying LSU since the spring.”

“As a unit we just hopped in on LSU game plan, we’re prepping,” Harley said.

Harley also said after Monday’s practice that he’s working in at the slot and Z and that “Jeff (Thomas) is in at the slot I can come in for (Lawrence) Cager. Cager’s at wideout, I can come in at slot. So I’ll be getting a lot of reps with the ones, twos.”

Harley says his goal is simple: “Get the ball, make something happen,” he says.

Harley also said the offense stresses making big plays. And Harley had one in the one-minute drill of Saturday night’s scrimmage … on a fourth down play: “A deep race route for a good 25, 30 yards. Caught the ball, got out of bounds, kep the drive alive.”