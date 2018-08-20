CaneSport.com

Harley: I don't want to be distracted by AT&T Stadium "skyscraper TV"
Sure, WR Mike Harley has some concerns about facing a strong LSU team in the season opener.
But after Monday's practice he revealed another concern about the first game in Dallas.
“I’ve heard there’s a huge skyscraper TV, just don’t get distracted looking at it when you make a play," Harley said. "If I catch a ball and I’m running full speed and look at the TV, see if someone is behind me so I can make a cut. But I’m trying to not get distracted.”
Harley also said he’s “been studying LSU since the spring.”
“As a unit we just hopped in on LSU game plan, we’re prepping,” Harley said.
Harley also said after Monday’s practice that he’s working in at the slot and Z and that “Jeff (Thomas) is in at the slot I can come in for (Lawrence) Cager. Cager’s at wideout, I can come in at slot. So I’ll be getting a lot of reps with the ones, twos.”
Harley says his goal is simple: “Get the ball, make something happen,” he says.
Harley also said the offense stresses making big plays. And Harley had one in the one-minute drill of Saturday night’s scrimmage … on a fourth down play: “A deep race route for a good 25, 30 yards. Caught the ball, got out of bounds, kep the drive alive.”
What has Harley improved from last year?
“I’d say patience at the line, working my hands,” he said. “I got way better from last year - if the cornerback was in my face off the jam last year I’d pull up my hands but coach (Ron) Dugans and I worked a lot this offseason and now. So my hands and my release is way better and attacking the ball in the air.”
* Harley says the younger QB’s “have the plays down pat” now.
“They just have to be consistent,” Harley said.
* Harley said in practices and scrimmages there’s always a 1 vs. 2 format in team drills.
“It goes two offense, one defense and one offense, two defense,” Harley said. “So the whole camp basically I’ve been going against the ones (as primarily a backup). We all compete.”