Miami Hurricanes WR Mike Harley has nine catches for 140 yards this season, but one of those stands out above the others - Harley caught his first touchdown pass as a Cane this past weekend.

“It was a blessing, I was ready for it since my freshman year,” the junior said. “It was my time at the moment. But I was prepared for it - (in practice I’m) learning to finish every time I catch the ball.

“It was God’s timing. I could have waited till my senior year (for that first touchdown) - I just want to win.”

Does Harley feel like he’s taking that next step in his development?

“I have to take the next step, I have no time to waste,” he said. “I’m maturing, have my confidence, am trying to be a leader on and off the field.” * Asked about the receiving talent … and the team using more wideouts the last two games, Harley said, “Jarren does a great job spreading the ball so everyone leaves the field happy.

“I pulled Mark Pope to the side (last game) - `Pope, it’s your time to take over, you have 90 yards, you can get 150.’ But his day was cut short (by injury).”

Of Williams’ throws, Harley said, “It’s a spin, you have to have your eyes open because it comes fast … It’s like a bullet.”

* How has Tate Martell adapted to being a receiver?

“He’s an athlete,” Harley said. “He’s fast, quick, has got hands. He’s basically watching me and most of the other guys, asking questions - on the other hand he’s helping us because he was a quarterback, knows coverages.”

* What has Harley improved most from last year?

“Route running, catching balls, just more comfortable,” he said.