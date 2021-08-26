Mike Harley blog Chapter 1: From past struggles to a bright future

Presented by the fan community of CaneSport.com and Gonzalez Cartwright

In his debut blog with CaneSport.com, University of Miami WR Mike Harley reflects on the early years of his life and how he arrived at the University of Miami.

THE PAIN

My story is all the hard things I had to go through just to get in the position to have a scholarship offer. The struggle, my adversity I faced and family problems. I had a documentary `Life of Mike’ my junior year of high school on YouTube that explains a lot (see bottom of my blog). Just having hard times, being homeless staying in a hotel my senior year. Twelve people stayed in 2 bedrooms in a hotel, stayed for 34 days. That was the beginning of my senior season, me just starting school, the No. 1 team in the country playing Booker T. Washington, another game, another game. We played a big game against Bishop Gorman and I’m just thinking about my family the whole time. I had that on one shoulder. I have to perform well on this shoulder. It was a lot on me, but we got through it. My story is about just going through a lot of adversity before all the success came. A family of 12 in a house with three bedrooms. Mom doesn’t work, pops the only one working. Four adopted cousins. My three siblings plus myself and my uncle. So you know, my mom lived check to check. My mom always made a way, my pops always made a way. My story is about me catching the buses, catching the train, trying to get a ride from a teammate just to get from Point A to Point B to play football and just come back home to repeat the same thing. That’s what motivates me. Nothing is given to me. I have to work for everything I’ve got.

THE BEGINNING

I was 3 1/2 years old when I started playing football. It was my only sport. Playing football was my idea. I was in the bed with my parents, we were just talking, and I had a cousin named Ronnie who was 4 and he was playing football. I just told them I want to play football because I was getting in trouble too much at home. Yeah, I was bad, fixing my own bowl of cereal, wasting a bottle of milk, or just eating all the snacks, doing something i wasn't supposed to be doing..

I was always good at football, but I was slow, very slow. I knew I was slow from watching film and people told me that, too. I would catch a ball or I’d run a quarterback scramble and I’d get caught within 10 yards. I started getting faster my eighth grade year. I had a late growth spurt and started training with my old coach and running track in middle school. So probably that’s where the speed I have today came from.

I GOT CUT

My sophomore year at St. Thomas Aquinas, I got cut from the team, cut from the varsity. They have ninth grade and then 10th graders play JV. Then they bring select guys up on the roster for the playoffs. I was on the varsity my sophomore year, played all varsity backup quarterback. And I ended up getting cut when it was time for the playoffs. Man, it was heartbreaking. I had moved from Atlanta, Ga. to come to St. Thomas Aquinas and ended up getting cut. For me, it was just frustrating. It also added to the fuel for the next year.

YES, I LIVED IN ATLANTA

I was in Atlanta for a year-and-a-half. I grew up in Ft. Lauderdale, lived there from birth to my eighth grade summer. I moved to Atlanta, then moved back to Florida at the end of ninth grade. My dad had a job here, but we were going to try something new. It was going to be better living, the cost is much cheaper in Atlanta and we have family up there as well. We wanted something new just for the family. I was a star in football in Atlanta, was playing JV and varsity, the starting receiver on varsity and starting quarterback for JV in ninth grade. Then at St. Thomas, I started back at the bottom, and got cut. I was playing quarterback at the time. I moved to receiver for my 11th grade year. And that's when I started my elevation as a player. It was their idea for me to play receiver. Rocco Casullo was the head coach, then coach Roger Harriott came in and he knew me from little league ball, knew my chances were better making it farther playing another position. We sat down, had a talk and he moved me to wide receiver. After that, the rest was history. I was good right away, that was my natural position. I played quarterback and tight end growing up. I had coordination with hands and feet. Playing Quarterback most definitely helped me with understanding coverages, just knowing defenses, knowing the game, the speed, and the tempo, just the urgency of the defense.

SCHOLARSHIP OFFERS

I got my first scholarship offer after my freshman year. It was in the grass by the Hecht Athletic Center at Miami. But it wasn't from Miami. It was at the Al Golden camp, a satellite camp. I got offered by Temple. I was a quarterback and I was out there playing receiver. By springtime of my junior year, I racked up about five offers. South Carolina was the first big one I got. Miami offered me at the beginning of my junior year. They had a 7 on 7 tournament. Kevin Beard was the receiver coach looking at me. I showed out and ended up getting an offer. But the offer got dropped. Sometimes an offer is not real. But then I got re-offered toward the end of my senior year by coach Ron Dugans and Mark Richt. I hadn’t talked to Miami before that for a good year. I put that on me, too. Coach Dugans and coach Richt were inviting me to the Sunday night practices. I was all the way up in Broward County, didn’t have any wheels at the time, my parents didn’t really want to make that drive. So I put Miami on the back burner, and they did the same with me. But it all worked out at the end of the day. It was toward the end of my senior season that Miami offered, December, around playoff time. I had actually shut down my recruitment the game before the state playoffs. On Twitter and everywhere, I was committed to West Virginia. Then I got a phone call from an Atlanta number. I don’t answer the phone for anyone I don’t know. I I was in the house. I answered the phone. "Oh, hello Mike Harley, this is Mark Richt from Miami.’" I literally got up off the couch and walked outside, having a conversation with him for like 20 minutes. And then he was like `Man, trust me, I just want you and your parents to take this official visit. I know you just shut down your recruitment, but just take this official visit.’ And he said `I have someone I want you to talk to.’ And it was Ron Dugans. He said, `We want to offer you a scholarship to the University of Miami.' So that’s when I really got the scholarship offer and knew they were serious.

My brain was everywhere. I’d just shut down my recruitment at West Virginia, and Miami wants me. I was like `Let me play my state game, we’ll talk business after.’ So that’s how it happened. I took the visit to Miami after my senior season, after the All-American game Jan. 13-15. That’s when everything just happened. I committed to Miami the last day of the visit on Sunday. It was a secret, silent commit. Coach Richt was in the office having a heart-to-heart with my family. I just spilled everything to him and he just felt my pain. We started crying together and he gave me a hug. I’m an emotional guy. He hugged me and made me feel better. I just knew it was family right then and there. I know he’s not using me for football, loves me for the guy I am and the competitor and young man I was becoming. So I silently committed, but I was already committed to West Virginia. I took the visit to West Virginia the next week, then just did it.

A BREAKOUT SEASON FOR ME? NOT SO FAST

My first three years here were nothing great. My fourth year last year was all right. I started off slow. I know my full potential and I’m going to show the world this year. It’s just the process, trusting the process. I was rushing it, seeing other guys eating, having catches, touchdowns. I finally learned, decided to live where my feet are for the moment instead of the NFL or the next game. I’m just enjoying the process now. My talent was always there, my hard work was always there. It was just me planting seeds in the ground and over years my tree is going to grow. Now coming into my last year, my fruit is finally here. For me it’s my confidence and just trusting myself, the process.

THE WIDE RECEIVER ROOM

I’m very excited about our receivers. I’ve never seen depth like this my entire career here at the University of Miami. Younger guys like Jacolby George, Romello Brinson and Brashard Smith, man they bring so much energy and are just willing to learn. They don’t come in with any stars. They are just willing to work and they actually listen to me because I’m teaching them the right way to do everything. I feed off that, little do they know. I feel I’m a leader in the room setting the tone for every practice, every day, meetings. Just showing guys how to do the little things right. Even with Charleston Rambo over the summer and spring. I feel a man changed another man’s work ethic, changed his life all around. That tells me a lot about me, getting Key’Shawn Smith and Xavier Restrepo along. They’re pushing me as well. So we are just building this bond that I feel the University of Miami didn’t have in the receiver room for probably like the last five years. We’ve got other guys and that helps me a lot. I did what I did last year so I know I’ll be a target. I want that, to be on the scouting report and everything. But little do they know, I have young guys on the outside and I have young guys behind me ready to roll. So pick your poison. If you want to take me out, fine, that’s one on one for those guys. They’re going to eat and you’re going to pay for that.

THE DIFFERENCE THIS YEAR

The difference this year is connection, ,just connection. Doing the little things right. I feel this team has a lot of confidence. We believe we are going to do it. We’ve got this motto. It’s us against the world. So we’re keeping our circle small and just grinding and believing in everything we do. NEXT WEEK: CHAPTER 2 - GETTING READY TO PLAY ALABAMA

Four years ago, Mike Harley created a seven episode documentary on his life. To learn more about the Life of Mike, watch below.