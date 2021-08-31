Mike Harley blog: Countdown clock, a surprise player & keys to beating Bama

Presented by the fan community of CaneSport.com and Gonzalez Cartwright

WR Mike Harley 's blog will appear every week this season. In this week's edition, Harley talks about his optimism with the Alabama game approaching.

THE COUNTDOWN CLOCK

We have a countdown clock in the weight room for both Alabama and Florida State. There's one on the wall on top of the mirror, one on top of the dumbbell area where we lift. The first says `Alabama’ and has the countdown. The second has Florida State and a countdown with the days, the hours, and the seconds. They are both ticking every day, every second. It's a little motivation. This is the first year we’ve had that. When we first started spring training and lifts, we just saw a clock on the wall, were looking at it like `What is that?’ And we saw the next day they had the pictures on there: Florida State, Alabama. Okay, cool, 180 days away, 50 days away. The next thing you know, it's 20 days away. So we were like `We have to put the work in, can’t take anything for granted because time is running.’ Now Alabama week is here.

ALABAMA WEEK

I’d say this is one of the top four or five games I’ve had here at Miami. But with them being national champions, us having all our guys back, being a more mature team - this is what we needed. It's the exam and test we need to see how far we’ll go. For us, the team in the locker room now, yes this is our top game. There’s a lot of media attention this week, and I tell younger guys, someone new to talking to the media, to think before you speak. To be careful what you say, don’t say anything that will make coach Diaz mad at you. You don’t expose anything that’s going on in-house. You keep that to yourself, between the team. Talk to the media, be respectful and just make sense. The media, they don’t know too much of what we’re going to do. They just know the stats from the scrimmage and what they see when they come to practice. But from the inside, man, just the togetherness and bond we have that we never had in my five years here, even being ranked No. 2 in the country, 10-0 and going to the ACC Championship game. We never had that togetherness as this team. So a lot of people won’t see the grind and the bonding. But they will see the performance. As for the game, it’s just the basic things we’ll do. Coach Lashlee is going to work his magic. Coach Diaz is going to work his magic. And all the work we put in, that’s what we’re taking to Atlanta. Facts: It’s the same thing from last year, just play football.

THE WORK

Right after the bowl game last season, I drove back home, caught a flight and stayed in Atlanta for like two or three months. I started virtual school and stayed in Atlanta until we began spring practice. As soon as I announced I was coming back for another year, I started offseason training back in Atlanta - my cousins Stephon Brown and TJ Brown train at Top Sports Performance. This is crazy: The park I trained at in Atlanta is literally down the street from the stadium. So it’s like I worked out, just looked up over some houses and apartments and Mercedes Benz Stadium was right there. I’ve been training ever since I announced I’d be back. Anderson Park, where we usually train, is in downtown Decatur. But due to COVID, that park got shut down. So we moved to a new park that they built when the city hosted the Super Bowl. We trained at that park and it’s literally two blocks from the stadium. So that was my motivation, just training and knowing I’m going to be in there Sept. 4. Every time I go to Atlanta, I stay in Clayton County. I go back down south, a 30-, 40-minute drive, when it is time to train. I literally passed the stadium on purpose to get to the park. There’s different ways you can get there. I passed the stadium: `Okay, I know my purpose, now it’s time to put the work in.’ I get to the park, put the work in, then drive back home and look at the stadium. I see the countdown in my head.

NO TIME TO REST

Facts: The coaches say discretionary week in the summer. It's voluntary. But it’s mandatory within the team. All the guys, the seniors and leaders - we text the group chat `It’s discretionary week, you don’t have to come for the whole week, but we have Alabama.’ That’s it. Next thing you know, the next day everybody’s there. Over past years, I’d say this was the most committed the team has been when it comes to discretionary week or time off. We just wanted to be together and bond and work. We’d do an hour and a half, two-hour workout. It was just players. In the weight room, outside some 7 on 7 or 1 on 1s. It was all up to us. We put in the group chat, no coaches, just players. We have an offensive group chat, defensive group chat. The voices, we would tell them. D’Eriq: `Quarterbacks here at 9 o’clock.’ It’s particular people sending out the messages. I’d say `Receivers, we’ll be there at 8:30 warming up with the quarterbacks.’ DJ Ivey would tell the cornerbacks, Bubba Bolden the safeties. Offensive line - Corey Gaynor. Tight ends - Will Mallory. Defensive line - Zach and Nesta. Linebackers - BJ Jennings and McCloud, too, sometimes Waynmon Steed. Running backs - Cam Harris. By the time we got all our position work in, we are ready to all go out and get more done. We have a workout from last year or two weeks ago: `This is what we’re going to work on.’ And we just get it done. I’m not lying, it’s been a grind. Everybody feels like they’ve been a hard working team. I feel like we’ve been a HARD WORKING team, man. Coach Feeley has us locked in and just working. Coach Diaz had us locked in, working, not getting distracted by the outside. In the time we had off we didn’t want to be off. We’ve been grinding - we just want the best for us. We’ve been working, man.

FOR THE RECORD BOOKS

The best guys in the weight room? Xavier Restrepo broke the receivers' squat record. Chantz Williams, he’s strong. Jordan Miller and Tyrique Stevenson. Tyrique crushed the numbers, numbers that have been here since ’03, ’04, squat and bench for cornerbacks all-time, No. 1. Chantz - he’s strong, fast, has got technique. It’s a process, he’s learning and I feel when he gets his opportunity he’s going to seize it.

MY SURPRISE PLAYER

Keontra Smith at WILL. That was probably the greatest move he could have made. Keontra Smith is a dog, he sticks his nose in it, gets dirty, makes tackles, makes plays. He watches film, knows coverages. Keontra Smith is the next guy to blow up.

I’M NOT JUST A FOOTBALL PLAYER

I’m the first one to ever attend college in my family. That’s huge. I’m taking one English class this semester to graduate. Like I told my parents `I’m breaking generation’s curses’ - every day, every month, every year. I’m the first person ever in my family to step foot on a campus. It is what it is - my pops graduated from high school, and that’s it. I was next to graduate high school, then my little sister graduated high school. Slowly but surely we’re breaking generation’s curses. The generations in my family - I know about three or four generations. My great grandmas, grandma, my mom - my family tree was rooted from Duval County in the Jacksonville area. We moved to Fort Lauderdale over the years. My family would make money any way, however it came. My mother lost her mother when she was 16, dropped out of school, had me at 18. She was left by herself with her three siblings - my two uncles and aunt. My mom took that in, all she had was herself and my grandpa. We stayed in a small little city in Macon County, Ga. All my mom had was herself, and that’s where I get my grind from, my motivation from. She just tried her best and still tries her best to provide for the family and teaching us right. My grandma, she took care of handicapped people, the elderly, and my mom grew up seeing that and that’s what she always wanted to do. My mom’s last job was that - going to retirement homes. I have family in Georgia that will be coming to the game. So far I have about eight coming. And I’ll see if I can get more tickets. Half my family stays in Georgia. My freshman year of high school, I was living in Georgia and we had a final game we lost to Lowndes County. That was my last time playing a game in Georgia. So for me this feels like a homecoming.

