Mike Harley blog: From Friday night chicken wings to where team goes now

WR Mike Harley 's blog will appear every week this season. In this week's edition, Harley talks about his preparation for the Alabama game, his thoughts on the game itself and the fallout:

STOCKING UP ON SLEEP

Thursday night before the Alabama game, I got a lot of sleep because I knew I’d be up, there would be a lot of hype when we landed in Atlanta. I was really rested for the trip, listened to some calm music, was eating. I fell asleep on the bus to the airport, got some good sleep there and on the plane. I got to Atlanta, it was a boost, my energy was up. I was hyped and happy - football is around. I was showing the young guys don’t ever let it get too big, don't let the moment get too big. Be where your feet are, visualize the game, things like that. The bus going into Atlanta, for me, it felt like a little homecoming. My last time playing a game there was my freshman year. The bus ride there felt good, being back in the city I have spent so much time in growing up. Seeing family, a lot of fans and passing by the stadium, having the walkthrough in the stadium Friday. It just felt good. I wasn’t nervous or anything. It was a really a great feeling. When I got to the hotel, I asked my family to bring me some wings, some good food. I saw my aunt, it was a good feeling, like a homecoming for me. I had some good American Deli, some good lemon pepper wings. Yeah man. I had to get some of that, hadn’t had that since the summer. My aunt brought that to me, she stays in downtown Atlanta. She got me the lemon pepper with the mild sauce and the pepper sprinkle. It’s a little ritual of Calvin Ridley, a hometown dude who plays for the Atlanta Falcons. He played for Alabama, is from my hometown. He eats that before every game. So I felt if I eat it to, I can have a Calvin Ridley performance. The Friday night team dinner at the hotel was good fellowship and ice cream. Then I topped the night off with some wings - two dinners. I was ready.

GAMEDAY

Saturday morning, I felt good waking up, through walkthroughs, having breakfast. I’m not a breakfast type of guy, had a little portion. After that team meeting, getting on the bus, it was full force taking that extra nap, then waking up just before we arrived at the stadium. I was in game mode,. I felt ready, My body wasn’t sleepy, nothing nagging, no injuries anywhere. I knew all the work that was put in. Now it was time to broadcast it, showcase it. Atlanta traffic was crazy, so it took a little longer to get to the stadium. I was brainstorming certain plays, certain play calls coach Lashlee was going to call in my head. It was just a calm, meditational vibe on the way to the stadium. Then we had the Cane Walk. I was like `Sheesh!’ We had to walk a whole two, three miles. You get off the bus, go upstairs, walk through the alley, go upstairs again, go to the stadium - that’s a nice entrance they have there at Mercedes Benz Stadium. I like that. It’s a different entry. You get to see a lot of fans. I hadn’t seen fans in 365, days like a whole year. Just to see the fans, I wasn’t even listening to music anymore, was just happy to see the fans there, just see smiles on people’s faces. I was slapping kids’ hands, signing autographs, pictures with family members you don’t even know. Alabama fans on one side, Miami on one side. That’s my first time I ever saw our fans like that - passion, hype, love. It was all positive vibes. A lot of energy.

MY PERSONAL PREGAME WEIGHT LIFT

Before the game I was pumping iron. It’s something me and Coach Feeley do. I’m like a track guy, lift or get a hard workout in before I perform. Certain people, muscles and nerves, twitch muscles don’t wake up fast. I’m the type of guy that likes to warm up to it, wake up certain muscles, get my nerve up. Just a little tune-up before the game starts. It makes me more energetic instead of not starting fast. I’m an Olympic type of dude. Before you run a 100-meter race, you have to do a little workout. So I do a little quick workout, wake my body up, get the feeling of just I’m about to go to war. I had to get that extra pump in. I was feeling good, and strong,. My body woke up. I went back inside, got hydrated, got dressed and played the game.

THE GAME

Bryce Young, a young quarterback. They gameplanned against our defense, first drive a pretty good drive. Then the offense comes out and we just had a pre-snap penalty. That was just a drive killer, killed the momentum. We were up, had a first down, Will Mallory, Rambo with a positive play, Cam with a positive run. That penalty pushed us five yards back, kills the tempo, kills the vibe. We had a negative play, another negative play, now it's fourth down. Every time we got out there early in the game, it was either a three-and-out or we had a drive killer and had to punt the ball. Me and a couple of the receivers were coming off the field telling coaches what’s open. Coach Lashlee was adjusting, adjusting. We had a big drive before the half, were getting the momentum. We know we can play with this team, we just have to put it together. It took a whole half to do that. We came out of halftime firing, firing, firing.

I WANTED TO RETURN AFTER THE INJURY

I took a hit in the third quarter. I caught a slant, 18 yard gain. Before the contact happened, I got pushed in the back - as I’m running the dude behind me pushed me in the back. Leaning forward, another guy, a safety no. 14 [Brian Branch] hit, boom, collision. I bounce off, hit another defender. My head went inside his thigh pad, stomach or something. I had an instant shock in my back. I ran off the field, my helmet came off, I had to come off. I just felt like something was wrong with my neck. I’ve been hit harder than that, but this was unprotected. I was running full speed and was just falling over. It wasn’t no hard hit. If my helmet was on, I’d have stayed in the game. I’ve got hit harder than that before. Football, it happens. I get hit by three guys, I go down. I get sent to the back in the locker room to get checked. Back in the locker room, you hear the crowd screaming and everything. But I just heard a walkie talkie one of our trainers had. He was like `Yeah, Harley, I don’t think he’s going to be able to return back.’ You know me, I’m like `I’m good! I want to play, I want to play, trust me.’ But safety protocols and things like that, so my day was over. And it hurt, cut deep. The first thing I thought about was all the hard work I put in to get ready for the season. In my mind, I was thinking positive. But it was just like `This season is not going to be a clean, easy season. Adversity is going to have to strike.’ And my personal adversity was striking right then and there. And a young guy like Xavier Restrepo is stepping up. A hard working guy, delivering. He got his opportunity, takes advantage of it, delivers. We all just learned a lot. We came out with the loss and we are learning from that lesson. We are just ready for whatever is next, Appalachian State.

A LOOK BACK AT ALABAMA WEEK

We did a lot of preparation getting ready for a big game. Going into the game, there were a lot of emotions, just overwhelmed. We played and just have to learn from our mistakes, from our drive killers, a lot of missed opportunities we had. Playing against a team like Alabama we have to capitalize on every opportunity: Big plays, guys getting injured and the next man stepping up. We are learning from that now, are glad we went through that in the first game instead of the ACC Championship or even seeing Alabama again in the playoffs. Alabama was playing us a lot of man, Cover 2 under and Cover 3. Some basic things could have kept the game alive. We could have scored more. A lot of things were there. A couple of plays we missed opportunities. Guys were wide open. We just had some issues down at the line. Whatever the feedback we were giving coaches, plays were open and it actually could have helped us get past the 50 or score touchdowns. There was no panicking. We were ready, just the better team came out with the victory. It just didn’t work out. We’re learning from that. But we are enough. Coming in Friday, we were confident, having the run-through, doing everything right. We got on the plane, had good confidence in ourselves, just knowing we were ready. The outcome was just different. But it’s better learning from that loss now than having a loss down the road. We will be back from this.

THE OFFENSE

On the O line, we’re fixing pieces here and there. Wide receiver, you see we have guys two-deep. First three, other three, our rotation is very good. D’Eriq King, he’s healthy. The running backs rotating. Like I said, we’re enough. The offense is enough, can score points and just put the foot on the gas. Right now what we’re facing is just missing consistency, being consistent, not creating drive-killers like pre-snap penalties, little things like that.

WHAT WE LEARNED FROM ALABAMA

We learned that we can play with anybody. We learned that we are enough. We just have to trust whatever coach is calling and just execute, don’t have drive killers. And when we get to the red zone, we have to put points on the board. We got in the red zone three or four times and kicked the ball twice. Get to the red zone, put some points on there. Seven times four, that’s 28 points. We lost by 31. he game could have been a lot different. We just have to capitalize on things, just feel the momentum, things like that.

IT’S ALREADY GOING BY SO FAST

I was talking to Bubba Bolden, my roommate, on Sunday night. We were watching that Florida State game and thinking back and we were like `Man that game came and went by fast.’ I just remember looking up in the first quarter, coming out at halftime, third quarter me getting the injury and watching my guys. Next thing you know we’re preparing for Appalachian State. There are a lot of things that happen fast. Now knowing that game 1 went by so fast, we have to attack every moment from film walkthroughs to treatment to breakfast. We have to attack every little thing because the season will fly by. We have to take advantage of every opportunity that we have.

