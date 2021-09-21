Mike Harley blog: Frustration, but it's all part of God's plan for us

Presented by the fan community of CaneSport.com and Gonzalez Cartwright

WR Mike Harley will have a weekly blog all season at CaneSport.com. In this edition, Harley talks about the Michigan State loss and its aftermath:

The loss to Michigan State was tough. A lot of guys are frustrated we didn’t come out with the win. There is no point getting in your feelings. You just have to move onto the next game, play the next play, we’ve got a long season. You look at it on the bright side. We’ve still got everything in front of us with the ACC to play. We’re just controlling what we can control, coming out day by day trying to stack days, get better and win. You just have to keep your head down, keep pushing. Certain guys don’t know how to handle adversity so they look for a leader, someone to get advice from. So the seniors and leaders are the guys that came back. We keep pushing forward - we can’t be in our feelings, don’t worry about what outsiders say. We’ll just attack it every day. We will come out attacking the game plan, putting extra work in, come out at practice competing, eyes level. We will just come out Saturday and trust our training and apply what we did on Greentree to the game and come out with the win.

WE THOUGHT AT HALFTIME THEY CAN’T PLAY WITH US

What was going through my mind coming in at halftime was, okay we’ve got them, they really can’t play with us. We just have to attack them. Then it was just slowly slipping away. You know me, just keep fighting, go until the whistle blows, till the game clock strikes zero. Unfortunately we didn’t come out on top, so it’s on to the next one. We can’t get it back. We put work in, we work hard. Like we don’t question God, we don’t question ourselves because, you know, it’s already written. It’s `You know what, control what we can control and just focus on the next task at hand and put all our focus and our work ethic into that.’

GOD HAS A PLAN

I grew up going to church, my grandma and my great-grandma helped me a lot with this. My mom, just playing football back then, just playing football and going through adversity and a lot of things - football actually got me closer with God. Even though I started going to church on Sunday, I didn’t really understand anything, just knew I was going to church because I had to go. But football really got me closer with God, and then after that I know that all the wisdom I know, applying it to football, I just know I control what I can control and just leave the rest to God. Man, it’s deeper than just football, it’s life period. God knows what he’s doing. It’s just God is exposing us, we are learning these lessons now so before we get to ACC play and to the bigger stages, we’re just learning from everything. Just learning. It’s already written. What happens, happens, and it’s going to happen for the greater good. God does everything for a reason. You get sidetracked, so focused on football you forget to check up on your mom, give God praise. God is doing everything for a reason, you have to keep Him first. That’s why we have Pastor Mike, the chaplain on our team, to remind us to keep focused and keep God first. God knows what He’s doing, He does everything for a reason. I meet with Pastor Mike twice a week, the day before the game, Friday night we have our chapel service so you can say three times. He has a passage or two or a story to tell, and it relates to everyday life. We learn something from the Bible. He is teaching the guys that don’t go to church to have Christ in their life and teach them something. That helps me a lot. When I get the message, I relay it to my parents, my friends, to anybody that needs it honestly. And I just keep it in my notes and stack them. Sometimes I read them on my own if I’m facing any problems or adversity or have a question or anything. Then I have an answer right there. It helps me as a player and as a man. It’s prepping me every day. I come to the building every day, give advice to younger guys going through the process, guys dealing with injuries and things like that. It keeps the guys motivated. I’ve tried my best to put Christ in other guys’ lives as well. A loss is a loss. Everybody doesn’t take a loss as well. First of all, you walk off the field healthy, don’t have injuries, cancer, any disease in your body. I think about it like that. I walk off the field, win or lose and I give God glory, take my shower, put my clothes on, go to bed, wake up the next morning grateful, thankful - another day of life, another opportunity to practice, another opportunity to learn from mistakes, another opportunity to keep the foot on the gas, play football. A loss is a loss, we learn from that. I don’t even call them a loss. I call them a lesson learned. I just apply that every day. I thank God. I just am like `Okay, we learned this lesson this week.’ We learned a lesson, learned what Alabama did better than us, week 3 a lesson we learned from Michigan State what we should have done, things like that. I never question God’s plan. At the moment it’s like `Dang.’ Then I snap out of it. It’s like `Oh, it’s already written, that’s supposed to happen because I know something great will happen later.’ Like for me, I know I can control what I can control, but when it’s out of my control and it happens, `Okay, that’s God’s doing.’ It’s God’s plan, I’m just trusting it, and I’m just working. Behind prayers there has to be a lot of work put in. So that’s what I’ve been doing on a daily basis - just working hard, praying, being the best captain I can be during my time here.

MY ROLE AS CAPTAIN ON OFFENSE

All we need really from an offensive standpoint is an energy boost. We feed off each other’s energy. Things aren’t going right, missed opportunities, guys drop balls, roll routes, missed reads from the quarterback, missed blocks from the linemen - just an energy boost is needed. Which I’m a captain for. I come back to the sideline, tell them `Next play, don’t worry about it.’ Just feeding off each other’s energy, man, uplifting each other. That’s been my main objective these past three weeks. We have to keep our energy up. Some guys are like `Forget about it, we don’t have any shot.’ You’re like `There are nine games left, 10 if you count the bowl game.’ I’m like `What are you giving up for?’ I’m being that voice. Guys, if they see it coming from a senior or a captain, then everybody else is going to follow along. Saturday after the game, for real I was like `Yo, man, we’re not clicking right now. But something - we’re going to get to the bottom of it.’ I thought about that on the way home from the game. What’s missing? Why is it not working, not clicking, what’s wrong? That’s been on my mind lately. But I just put the past in the past and focus on that next task at hand. From an offensive standpoint we have to keep attacking, being aggressive, not let our foot off the gas. You have teams like that (Michigan State) which are good, but when we have our foot on their neck we just have to kill them. You can’t keep playing along with them because some guys get out of the trap, escape just like Michigan State did. We had them in a chokehold, we were on top, had a lot of missed opportunities and just let them run away. We can’t do that.

