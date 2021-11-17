Mike Harley blog: Heading to Sr. Day I have no regrets from my time at UM

Presented by the fan community of CaneSport.com and Gonzalez Cartwright

WR Mike Harley will have a weekly blog all season at CaneSport.com. In this edition, Harley talks about the FSU game and its aftermath:

REFLECTING ON THE FSU LOSS

Th Florida State game is what it is. They came out with the victory. It was a great experience, large crowd. Despite their record, the fans are always going to come out and watch that game. It was kind of fun, I liked it. I didn’t like the `L,’ but I liked the atmosphere - the chants, the fans. It was cool, was a nice game to remember. Going into the game, we felt good, knew it wasn’t going to be a last year type of game. We faced adversity early, the beginning of the first quarter, found a way to get on top. We made some mental mistakes, errors, turnovers that bit us and a lot of penalties that bit us in the butt at the end. It was a very intense rivalry game. Guys were juiced up, some got caught in their emotions, some guys got caught with the fans and stuff like that. We really weren’t playing our game in the first half, the first quarter. But to come back, what you have to do is dial in, do your best to block out the noise and focus. Just focus on the task at hand. The music was up, there was a lot of noise. It was a really competitive battle. You could feel the intensity in the game - I felt it on and off the field. I felt the intensity. Our offense was a shade off early. We had to adjust, play our game. We came out aggressive but things happen sometimes. We faced adversity early. The offense wasn’t clicking, we had to fight through the adversity, get rolling when we were down. We were down 17-0, but we weren’t rattled at all. That’s the thing, we knew what we had to do. And a couple of penalties, they got turnovers, made some points, missed one field goal. So we’re down 17, all we knew was we had to score and score and score for the win. We were never in panic mode. We were on the sidelines `This is the score, let’s win the game.’ We 100 percent knew we’d move the football. Coach Lashlee dialed up some things and we executed. We got rolling, it went pretty good. Just certain things happen on the defense and offense. We got the ball back with some time, didn’t get the first down, on fourth down after the Will Mallory catch I feel we should have gone for the fourth down, got the first. But coaches made the smart decision to punt the ball. If the gunners could have downed the ball at the one it would have been a different situation, but things happen in football. Everything went wrong. Everything was going in their favor and they came out victorious. That fourth down I really was thinking go for it. We were behind the 50, but we trust us, were saying go for it. Talking to coach Likens, I said just trust us, let us go for it. We go for it, we get the first, win the game. Coaches make smart decision - punt the ball, but Florida State comes up with the victory. I just feel we should have gone for it. It probably would have been a whole different story right now. We had them on the ropes, the Florida State defense was ready to bend. I felt like we should have attacked more, but coaches play a smarter game. We’re just behind the coaches whatever decision they made.

THE INTERCEPTION THROWN TO ME AND FSU’S DEFENSIVE PLAN

On the interception over the middle early in the game, It was a basic square-in, but the defense they were playing, they changed it up a lot. Every time a slot, like the tight end comes inside the back side safety comes and jumps it. We didn’t see a lot of that on film, they changed it up. That was their game plan. That guy met me and made a great play. It was a defensive play, something that a safety is supposed to do, come across the middle and make contact. I didn’t have possession of the ball yet and supposedly the ball flew into his stomach on contact. He didn’t even know that, I didn’t know until we hit the ground. And then it came out as a turnover. I just focused on the ball, have good awareness, but I didn’t see the guy. My main objective was to catch the ball. It was a great play from the defensive guy. It happened fast, man. The game is fast, it happened fast. I told Tyler not to focus on that, to move on and let’s make more plays and come out with the `W.’ They were playing hard-nosed football, Seminole football. The defense, they came out juiced. We just had to adjust to it.

MY CRAZY RICOCHET TOUCHDOWN

I was actually running a corner route on the play where I caught the go-ahead touchdown. The ball tipped from Key’Shawn (Smith) and started coming my way and I’m just looking at it, adjusted, fell down and caught the ball and it’s a touchdown. It’s kind of crazy, but shoot that’s what we needed. I got up, `Alright, let’s go,’ the game is going in our favor, let’s capitalize on it. Let’s not ask any questions, a touchdown is a touchdown. After that touchdown, I knew we had them. (Offensive coordinator) Rhett Lashlee is a mastermind calling plays. We trusted him. He was calling things to make Tyler comfortable and after watching the defense do certain things, we just adjusted to it quarter by quarter. We made a lot of adjustments on the sidelines with certain plays that we do, just adding little extra things.

WE WERE THINKING WE SHOULD HAVE LET THEM SCORE ON THE GOAL LINE AT THE END

I was watching it, that final drive. I saw the pass down to the one, the quarterback made a great throw. The receiver made a great catch, a great effort. I actually grew up with him, so it was like `Wow, that’s what he does.’ He’s a great guy, is at Florida State for a reason. It kind of hurt, but I felt the offense had more time to at least get past the 30 or something and Borregales could make a field goal. But we ran out of time. On offense, we were 100 percent thinking don’t waste timeouts, don’t fight with them, let them score, let us have 50 seconds, timeouts, we’re going to make something happen. With the 26 seconds we had with no timeouts, we got near the 50 off pass plays. If we had more time we’d have probably gone to OT or sealed the game. Everything went wrong. The ball was in Florida State’s favor. You can’t argue with that.

GURVAN AND BJ LEAVING MADE A HUGE IMPACT

Gurvan Hall and BJ Jennings leaving last week, that made a huge impact. It was kind of disappointing, but it is what it is. They had their own story, their own decision. They’re a man, so they have to make their own decisions. But that’s a huge loss to the team. There is not a lot of depth at their positions. We have a lot of younger guys stepping up to the plate. Definitely in tough games like this, Florida State rivalry game, that’s a stepping stone for the young guys to learn from the mistakes they made or just time to step up in big games when it’s your chance. For me, I could have left Miami plenty of times but I decided not to. I’m a solid person, God does everything for a reason. I could have left, been somewhere, probably done well, get to the NFL, then mess up or something. My purpose, there’s a reason why I’m here. I’m just trusting the process. I feel like you have to be a man about your situation. Some guys have a great reason to leave their situations, some leave because they’re selfish or things aren’t going their way and they don’t trust the process. That’s on them. I support their every move, they’ll always be my teammates, my brothers.

