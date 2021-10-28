Mike Harley blog: Manny Diaz has been the same guy since Day 1

Presented by the fan community of CaneSport.com and Gonzalez Cartwright

WR Mike Harley will have a weekly blog all season at CaneSport.com. In this edition, Harley talks about the win over NC State and its aftermath:

THE WIN FELT GOOD

It felt good, we were just due for a win, just knew what we had to do - the offense starting off fast, the defense maintaining and us just finishing out the game. coming out with the win felt great. Knowing the last two games that we lost on our last drive, the biggest goal is our own challenge - we had to start fast. I felt Tyler came out with a chip on his shoulder, man. And me making that third down conversion, then Rambo with the deep ball, Will Mallory with another third down catch. We came together in clutch moments like that, just trusted Tyler, making him look good. The O line protected very well that first drive. That just set the tone for the whole game. What it was, confidence. We’ve always been confident, just do it. It’s us just going out there and doing it. Our confidence comes from our work that we do. We just stacked our performance, learned from our mistakes. We’re going to keep stacking, keep winning, keep that confidence, keep the train rolling. We always keep our heads up, never have our head down. It’s just for me, guys on offense, keeping the team’s head up through adversity, through what we’ve been through just shows there’s better days ahead. We have 100 guys on the team, and 80 percent if they see that 20 percent, see the leaders, older guys with their heads up, those are the guys they are going to follow. From a captain’s standpoint they see us not moping around, keep grinding and everyone else will follow. As a leader that felt great, man. I was a positive role on the sideline as well. Going in at halftime, they scored, I told the defense `We’ve got y’all.” Coming out at the half I told Tyler Van Dyke, told Rambo “We have to make some plays downfield.” If you paid attention they were playing man coverage that first drive, and we made them pay for it. They changed their scheme up, taking the slot guys away, making us run the ball more. And then just told Tyler, “You get a chance for a deep ball, we have to take it. Just take it, we’re going to make plays.” Coming out of halftime Rambo makes that big deep post catch. And we just got rolling. Me being a voice in the locker room, telling Van Dyke what to do, telling the defense to maintain, hold them under this certain amount of points and we’ll execute for you. So everything worked out fine. We were happy as hell in that locker room after the game. Great relief. We just knew we were a great team. If you look at it, we’d be what, 5-2 the past Virginia game and North Carolina, if we would have made the field goal or don’t get the safety on one play, or the other game just execute that ball getting batted down. You look at it, this team is good, bro. We just have to go out and execute all the little things, you see a big difference.”

WE CAME OUT AGGRESSIVE

That helped a lot. Starting fast, win early, doing good early. I told them you can’t be conservative, bro, just let it loose. Do the same stuff we do in practice, that was a huge plus for this game. Confidence, it’s a success thing. You set the tone from the jump. If the defense doesn’t adjust keep taking advantage. If they adjust we’ll keep finding another way to attack. That’s been our problem for the past years here, sometimes we spare our opponents, don’t really go for the kill, just torture them and sometimes they get back to life and end up coming out with the victory. We have to strike first, draw the first blood and just kill them from the start to the finish.

TYLER’S COMMENTS ABOUT NC STATE AND THE OFFENSE

That was kind of funny. I didn’t know until coach told me. For Tyler to do that, my opinion, I don’t really think he knew what he was saying. But I felt he was ready for whatever. His confidence, see him the past three weeks progress and learn and stuff and go out to the practice field and be more urgent and things - he gained a lot of confidence. When your leader has confidence, he put a bulls-eye on his back, we all put a bulls-eye on his back, so we weren’t going to let him down. I don’t care if Tyler puts a bulls-eye on his back for the rest of the season, I’m going to be behind him the whole way. Tuesday me and coach Lashlee heard some things - Tyler said he’s going to hang 70 on them, they can’t stop us and stuff. We are looking like “When did he say this?” “Tyler said this?” Like Tyler Van Dyke, he’s not the type of guy to talk like that. When he said it we were all like “are you sure, Tyler?” So, alright we have a challenge now, have to make our boy look good. We had his back. He never talks that way. When he had that chance he took that step from being that freshman to being that guy. So I just felt it was a confidence thing for him to do that. For us to come out with a win against the No. 1 defense in the ACC, definitely the No. 1 third down team probably in the country - we capitalized. We know what type of team we have. We just have to face the challenge and start fast, that’s all. I think his comments helped him play better, but I feel he’s going to do what he does regardless, smack talk or not. He’s like a silent assassin, so laid back and quiet but when it comes to the game Tyler is a different breed. He was on. He was ready, man. So he’s going to take that same momentum every week. How he was throwing definitely energized the receivers. That first pass was the corner route, and I was like “oh, snap, Tyler is really throwing it, he’s standing in the pocket throwing it.” It’s called trust. He trusts us and we trust him. He can throw the ball so we can make a play. We gained a lot of trust ever since he’s been the starter.

NOT EVERYTHING IS POSITIVE

From my standpoint I have my mom, my pops. They have their opinions on things but they are not a negative opinion to the team, you know. They have their opinion what they should do but they come to games, they support whatever coach Diaz does, whatever coach Lashlee does, whatever I do, whatever Tyler does. We’re not a negative family, are just a family agreeing, ready to watch a game and come out with a `W.’ For a lot of guys, you go back home or guys that can’t go back home the phone calls, you have some people not agreeing with things, some parents like “Oh, you should be playing more” or “You should be getting the ball more” or “You’re better than this person, why are you not playing?” That’s a lot on the player mentally because you’re hearing your parents, someone you love, then come back to campus, to practice, and you have this attitude or selfishness in you that goes against coaches, that’s not going to get us the `W.’ You know what I’m saying? Your parents, your family, they don’t really mean too much, don’t know what’s going on in the building. That’s my best I’m trying to tell guys: Your family is your family but we’re all we’ve got in this circle, just stay positive, man. My family, they actually help me a lot. They don’t go over the top with it, are just like me - it’s already written. I get my spiritual side from my family. They’re a positive impact and you see I’m a positive impact as well. So everything I say, they’re going to say the same thing as well.

BLAKE JAMES’ COMMENTS ON MANNY DIAZ

I didn’t see that. Me and Rambo were in the hotel room Friday, we saw ESPN, we watch football - the little bar said something like coach Diaz and the AD said something about winning or something like that. It didn’t catch my eye, but I said “Rambo, the next time you see Miami pop up, read it.” And we got a chance to read it, but I didn’t think it was that crazy like that. It was time to win - we had to win. But I didn’t know anything about an evaluation or anything like that. And coach Manny was the same guy, just coaching us and telling us what to do. It starts with us - sometimes outside looking in you think it’s the coaches. Well, people that know football know football, but at the end of the day coaches don’t play the game. It’s to us to execute, coaches call it and it’s for us to execute it. I just know that I control what I control on the field, and some guys, we control what we control on the field. I don’t look into all that. But coach Manny has been the same guy since Day 1.

WE HAVE TO BUILD ON THE WIN

Another tough game. Those guys the past two years it came down to the wire. Pitt’s a good team. We just stack our performance with that confidence, knowing Tyler is going to do what he has to do, knowing the defense making clutch plays in clutch moments. Us trusting each other, stacking our performance, going out and taking whatever Pitt is giving us, execute on that. And mentality is everything. You know if you’re mentally not where your feet are, man, there’s no telling how you’re going to play, how your mindset is going to be in the game. I just feel like your mental should be clear and you just should be happy that we even won. We are way more confident than two weeks ago. You’re all confident and come out with an `L,’ it’s like what’s now? It’s not confidence and you’re going to be second-guessing yourself. Confidence and success comes, it’s a great thing. It all comes together. And on offense we’re establishing playmakers. I feel this offense, it’s all about trust. Coach Lashlee calls the play designed to go to this player, and if this player doesn’t get it you have another checkdown which is a playmaker. There’s a big trust factor, just trusting guys to make the play. We have to step up, man. I had a talk with Will Mallory last week after the North Carolina game, it was just me and him one on one, we were watching NC State game. And I told him, was like “Yo, you’re going to have a big week, Will. This is going to stack.” I said “Just keep believing in yourself. You’re going to get your confidence back, bro, coach Lashlee is going to trust you, call plays that come to you in clutch moments.” I’ve been heavy on him because I know I’ve been through that stage before. And Will Mallory came through, he delivered. And Rambo, when he came in his work ethic was his work ethic. Me personally, showing him the right way to do things, it’s showing on the field. I’m being a voice showing guys the right way to practice, it reflects on gameday. We just gain trust, it’s all about trust. Rambo, he’s different. A hard-working guy, he’s a man when it’s time for a game. He hates anyone that stands in his way, has that dog mentality. Me and him talk in the locker room, he’s like “Hey man, I’m from OU” - he says he can go for 200 yards or something. He played with CeeDee Lamb, the Heisman quarterbacks. So I was like “That’s what’s up.” Having him, that’s a blessing.

