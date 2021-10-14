Mike Harley blog: Our mentality is just win out

Presented by the fan community of CaneSport.com and Gonzalez Cartwright

WR Mike Harley will have a weekly blog all season at CaneSport.com. In this edition, Harley talks about the situation with this Cane team that's struggled and is coming off a bye:

We have had a bye week and now we are going to North Carolina with a next man up mentality. We are getting the locker room together, coaches are getting the game plan right, and we are just getting ready to head up to go up to Chapel Hill and come out with the win. The bye week came at the perfect time. We can regroup, refocus, just focus on the main goal which is to win, learning the reason why we’re not winning, why we’re not executing and just applying it to practice. It's about just stacking days and getting everyone’s confidence back and trust back with the work we put in. We are just getting ready to go on seven-game win streak. I don’t know why we haven’t been winning, just probably mental errors mostly. We can’t really blame the coaches all the time because they’re not the ones out there playing, you know? From an offense standpoint, we are not finishing drives, executing plays when the ball is in the air, the run game - there are little things we mess up on. Our mentality is just win out. That’s the only thing on our mind, not all the extra things. We just have to win honestly. Beat your guy, finish the task at hand, do all the little things right, execute on offense and defense and just come out with a win, man. The older guys, we know we have to win. We know it.

THE FRUSTRATION

There’s a lot of frustration. For me it’s a lot of frustration. Just a lack of things, just a bunch of areas we are lacking in. The game we play, one team is going to win, one is going to lose. All the losses we took, they’re all lessons. Losing a game like Virginia at the last second, it wasn’t meant for us to win, honestly. Whatever it is, the field goal didn’t go in. You just stand back and look at things like that lucky catch they had. You have to put the pieces together, come out with the `W.’ There’s a lot of thing parents, fans, people on TV don’t see, but the players see. It’s a lot of things that go on instead of just a missed field goal. Really we aren’t even focused on the past. anymore A 7-game win streak is all that’s on our mind, one game at a time, getting ready for North Carolina.

THE BYE WEEK WORK

We put a lot of work in this bye week. We thought the bye week was time to just recoup, get your body right, mental right, rest. Nah, it’s completely the opposite. It was just hard work, fall camp type of days - lift and practice, all that we can do to gain trust and confidence in each other. Basics is basics.. They were day 1 things, just work hard and everything else will pay off. Just put the work in. We weren’t worried about anything else. At practice last week, a couple of guys were going back and forth, some guys needed to say some things and some guys needed to do some things. We’re a team at the end of the day. We had a team meeting and a lot of guys addressed things that needed to be said. That was much needed. We had team run and guys got to bickering. We had a team meeting on the field after the situation happened, Everybody squashed all the negativity and we stuck together. We know we’re brothers, and that’s what brothers do. The meeting brought us closer together. We were already close, but certain guys had their feelings involved. Everybody squashed their negativity and it brought us even closer. I didn’t speak at the meeting. Certain guys that spoke had a point,. didn’t have to put my two cents in. I felt the same before and after the meeting. It didn’t really hit me. It was hitting the young guys and some guys that needed to hear it. It happened last week, nothing has really changed. Practice has been the same since Day 1 - the speech was needed but I didn’t really feel a difference. And I didn’t have to say too much.

D’ERIQ’S LOSS IS MORE ADVERSITY

D’Eriq King, he’s good. He’s a soldier, man. I texted him this morning. He’s waiting on us to play, honestly. He knows he has to have surgery, it is what it is. He just wants to get back with the team. He’s been watching from the side for a long time, has been through a lot of things. This isn’t new to him, he’s used to it. He’s good, he doesn’t want anyone to feel sorry for him. He just wants us to win out. It was hard after the Michigan State game when he told us what happened, we really didn’t think it was anything crazy. Just another adversity, a bump in the road for the team. He’s going to overcome it, we don’t feel too badly because we know how strong he is. I was hoping he’d be able to come back, but it’s next man up mentality. When he broke the news to us, it was `Dang.’ Felt bad for him. We have Tyler Van Dyke. He is a great quarterback, so next man up. We have a whole season to play.

TYLER VAN DYKE REMINDS ME OF JOSH ALLEN

I feel good about Tyler Van Dyke as our quarterback. Tyler has confidence. When I played with Tyler in the spring, him and just Jake, I had a great feeling. He was rolling with the ones. I'm glad that happened. He's a great kid, still learning things. When he gets in, he’s going to get the job done. He sees how close we came with a good University of Virginia team, how close we were to a `W’ with his first start in ACC play. I have great confidence that Tyler Van Dyke can get the job done for us this season. As receivers, we have to make him look good. We came to him against Virginia like `Yo, let it rip bro. We’ve got you. Whatever you do, don’t hesitate, let it rip.’ When he started letting it rip, Rambo with a deep ball, Restrepo with a deep ball, me on a couple of out routes, corner route, touchdown. Things like that, you know he was like `Okay, I’m good.’ He trusted the line, trusted the receivers to make plays. That’s what we’re going to do for the rest of the season. It’s a trust factor. Every explosive play, clutch play he made last game boosted us. And the run he had - we knew he could do that too. We saw that in spring ball. He’s got wheels. That’s what a lot of teams don’t know. He can run. He reminds me of Josh Allen. He can throw, he can run. You have to pick your poison.

NORTH CAROLINA IS NEXT UP

We feel good going up to North Carolina. Whatever the coaches do, we trust them. We have to go out there and execute. Regardless if you change a position, aren’t a starter anymore, just play a role. Everybody has a role to play to come out with a `W.’ It is what it is for guys. It’s a game. They bleed just like us. We have to come out and do what we have to do to get the `W.’ We have seven straight weeks of grind. That’s what we ask for, so that bye week was the perfect time.

