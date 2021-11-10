Mike Harley blog: We have confidence heading into FSU game

Presented by the fan community of CaneSport.com and Gonzalez Cartwright

WR Mike Harley will have a weekly blog all season at CaneSport.com. In this edition, Harley talks about the Georgia Tech game and its aftermath:

WE ARE GOING INTO FSU WITH CONFIDENCE

It feels good to go into FSU week with three straight victories. We got our groove back, our confidence back. We’re just stacking it every week, day in and day out. It feels like practice, honestly. We’re just going out and attacking it, we’re not holding back. Coach Lashlee opened up the playbook more the past few weeks and Tyler Van Dyke is comfortable back there. The receivers are making plays downfield, Rooster is carrying the load really well. We’re just coming out successful every week. Everything is coming together. There come times we know what’s going to happen. They say you can’t control things, but we know what we can control, what we can do. If a team ends up scoring on us, taking a lead, we just come to the sideline knowing we’re going to score, keep winning. A lot of adversity back to back, mental errors, those are things we can control. We learn from it. But we just went out there Saturday, knew who was going to win. Just had to make plays and do the little things right, that’s all. Georgia Tech was well coached and turnovers usually win games. You see it was a close game because of our turnovers. Georgia Tech wanted the ball more, it caught up with us on fumbles because the Pitt game a lot of us were hitting the ground and the ball was popping up. It caught up with us the Georgia Tech game. It was mental errors, ball security, just things we can control, just learn from. The key to ball security is just having the ball up high and tight, really secure. Not having it too low, just pulling it tight across your chest. We practice it all the time. It was just mental errors, guys running and changing the balls in space. It really was just point of contact, -- you’re not thinking, know you have the ball but aren’t thinking about guys behind you or guys coming from the side. First contact they hold you up, the second and third guy come and attack the ball. That’s how we coach it, so I’m pretty sure that’s how other teams coach it too. It was just mental errors for us. We have to control what we can control and learn from it. So most definitely we’re having ball security drills in practice this week, starting off the day with ball security drills. We had to score in the game, were behind in the second half. From an offensive standpoint it was `Man, we have to get the ball, stop turning over the ball, we just have to score, make plays.’ We told Tyler `Stay aggressive, whatever coach Lashlee calls, stay aggressive.’ We just made the plays. We have a lot of confidence and trust when it comes to the offensive side. And the winning helps, everything helps when you’re winning - the vibe, relationships within the team, energy in the room, everything.

THE OFFENSE IS GELLING

The offense is running great right now. We didn’t tuck our tails or hold our heads down when we had key guys go down. We just really played the game, next man up mentality with Tyler Van Dyke, Jakai Clark and Rooster. And we have been rotating a lot of guys in and out. We’ve been going with the flow. It’s a confidence thing and just trusting the guys to come in and make a play. Tyler and King are two different kinds of guys. The defense is going to game plan against them as two different types. King is more versatile, has a great arm and can run. Tyler is a gun slinger, just reads through his progressions and he can run if he has to run too. Tyler has a height advantage as well. A couple of teams that would send blitzes at D’Eriq King won’t send blitzes at Tyler. I just see the production with Tyler and D’Eriq has really been different. For me, from a receiver standpoint, Tyler trusts his guys. He’s been throwing 50/50 balls, receivers are coming down with it. You see one on one coverage, see Rambo going for 200 yards - there was a lot of one on one coverage. Just throw the ball. He trusts Rambo. Even the corner routes with me, we connected on three corner routes this season so far, just as soon as I put my toe in the ground to cut to the corner I was telling him just throw the ball up and I’ll make it right. Key’Shawn coming across the middle, things like that - it’s really a big trust factor with Tyler stepping into the game. I won’t say we caught other defenses by surprise. But Tyler is getting better every week. We don’t know what to expect out of Tyler this week coming up, but I’m pretty sure Florida State is watching film from last week and nine times out of 10 you’re going to get a better Tyler every week. I’m not surprised by how he’s playing. I saw it in the spring. I’m just happy for him. All the hard work he’s been putting in and it's finally come to the light. Little did we know we had Tyler on the back burner, learning and progressing. It kind of reminds me of a Brett Favre-Aaron Rodgers type relationship. He knew what was coming when he signed to come here, when he committed. His day was going to come, he just never knew when. Tyler was prepared for it. It was next man up mentality. A young guy that never played on a big stage like this - every time we have victory formation the last play where he takes a knee, I always hit him in the chest and say `Yo, I’m proud of you.’ I’m at running back, when he kneels down I give him a high five or a hug. `My senior year is in your hands.’ I'm really happy for him.

I DIDN’T KNOW IT WAS A ONE-HANDED TD TILL I SAW THE HIGHLIGHT

My touchdown play in the Georgia Tech game came off a corner route. The cornerback played five yards off me. I got to him, attacked his leverage, stuck my toe in the ground and as soon as I did I looked back, saw the ball in the air. I was tracking it. The guy was really tight on me. A thing I’ve been doing since high school is called late hands: I judged the ball with late hands, don't have my hands up early so the defender can knock the ball out. I timed it perfect, the guy had one of his arms on my arm so all I had was my right hand out. Tyler put it on a rope and it literally landed in my chest and I just grabbed it and fell down, scored a touchdown. It was a one-handed grab. I didn’t know it was a one-handed grab until I saw the highlight after the game. I was like `Wow, that’s crazy.’ But I’m used to those plays. It happened just like that. All I remember is I stuck my toe in the ground. The sun was shining and I just saw a black hole, just a little black dot coming my way and I grabbed it. I knew that was the ball. We work that every week when we get down to the red zone, goal line. I told Tyler that if you throw it flat, high, deep, I’m going to get it. Just my acceleration, my speed, when I stick my foot in the ground I have great tracking skills. So I told him `I’m not going to make it hard on you. As soon as you see my toe, my head go like this, just throw the ball.’ Make it look good. The TD, I was pretty excited. I knew I had two feet down, but wanted to make sure before I celebrated with my teammates. Touchdown, praise to God, got on my knees. It felt good. Coaches trust you when they call the play. It felt good contributing to the team.

RAMBO IS A DIFFERENCE-MAKER

Man, Charleston Rambo is taking off. And I’m happy to see it. He deserves everything because of what he’s been through. A lot of people don’t know what he’s been through at Oklahoma, how he has a kid back home and things like that. He’s doing the right thing to feed his family, to get to the next level. Everybody needs a new start, new surroundings, and he’s making a name for himself. He’s having a phenomenal year. He’s the same guy every day in practice, and whatever happens on Greentree happens on the field on game day. I’m telling you, Rambo is a different breed.

IT’S FLORIDA STATE WEEK