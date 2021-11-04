Mike Harley blog: I Saw Van Dyke's great performances coming

Presented by the fan community of CaneSport.com and Gonzalez Cartwright

WR Mike Harley will have a weekly blog all season at CaneSport.com. In this edition, Harley talks about the Pitt game and its aftermath:

TYLER VAN DYKE IS GROWING EVERY DAY

I saw it coming with Tyler Van Dyke because he was the starting quarterback in the spring. You know, with everybody coming back in the spring off the season we had, Tyler Van Dyke was under the gun. Really Tyler was a guy waiting on his opportunity, and he’s taking advantage of it. The first two games were kind of a little slow, making minor mistakes. But now he’s just putting it all together and coming out on top. Every week I see him being more aggressive, him being more vocal. He’s a laid-back type of guy. But he’s really been taking charge. He is a leader. He was voted in the middle of the season to be a captain, and he deserved it man. Ever since he was voted a captain his performance has been really great. We voted him a captain three weeks ago, before the UNC game. It was a full team vote. Man, the guy was just waiting behind D’Eriq King. He deserves it. They vote him captain, it shows the team believes in him. He’s been living up to it, not letting the guys down, you know. It starts in practice, even meetings, the weight room. Tyler has been a totally different guy. Every day he’s growing. And as receivers, Tyler Van Dyke is the starter now and we have to make him look great. Whether he throws a ball that’s 50-50, wide open, whatever, we just have to get open and when he puts the ball in a certain spot, we have to make plays. The passing game, everyone is eating now. Everyone is not being selfish. Everybody is taking advantage of the opportunities out there, just making Tyler look good. The O line is holding their protections, the running backs are pass blocking really great. You see success everywhere - tight ends, wide receivers.

GETTING ANOTHER WIN FEELS GOOD

It just feels good to win. We have to stay confident, stack performance on top of performance. We don’t look into the future, just look at where we’re at now. We are just taking it one day at a time. We know who we’ve got as an opponent and film study them, just apply the game plan every day at practice and just come out on top on Saturday.



PICKETT’S A GREAT QB, BUT TYLER CAME OUT ON TOP

We saw what was going on Saturday at Pittsburgh. We were playing one of the top picks in the draft this year, but it really didn’t hit me till halftime, you know. I was looking at the stats - `Man, Kenny Pickett already has 300 yards.’ He was just on fire. They came back, scored twice in the third quarter. Man, he’s a great quarterback. But Tyler came out on top, so that’s all that matters. The challenges we faced in the past was not starting fast as an offense. Once we mastered starting fast the past few weeks, setting the tone for the game, everything just came together for us. We knew for a fact we were a second half team. We’re starting fast by just being more aggressive. More aggressive in the pass game, in the run game. Some downhill runs, some RPOs to get Tyler warmed up, the deep shots that he makes to Rambo, Key‘Shawn, things like that. That’s what we needed, coach Lashlee has been seeing it and we’ve been addressing it to him. He’s been listening. Coming out at the half, we were on top. Pittsburgh came and scored twice, tied it up. We knew as long as we scored, we’d win the game. That was our reaction - watching Pittsburgh score and we’re like `We’ll just score too, don’t worry about it.’ That’s what we did, kept the ball for the last four minutes so that’s the ball game.

STRENGTH COACH DAVID FEELEY DESERVES CREDIT

Coach David Feeley is so important to us. That’s nine months out of the year we work with him in the weight room and nobody sees it. We see it. For me personally, coach Feeley is like another father for me. When I’m down or having any doubts or things like that, I come to coach Feeley. That’s who we’re around 24/7. Our coaches go out for recruiting sometimes or they have vacation. But he is there every morning making sure to get our bodies right and getting us ready for what’s the next battle. He wakes up - at 3:30, 4, is here every morning, is here setting up. He’s been doing this since summer and in the fall and in the spring. He’s really dedicated, man. That shows that he cares. I just have to show love back. I just trust Coach Feeley with my heart and everything. I just feel I dedicate everything I do to him too, from a team standpoint the same thing for me. He knows what we go through, how we feel, how our bodies feel, what we can push through. He’s showing us the way to fight through adversity and things like that. The adversity we’ve had, for ourselves and coach Feeley - a guy who put us through hell ever since we came back in the spring and summer - we just have had to put it all together for ourselves and coach Feeley, showing the hard work we put in is really paying off. And we have. You don’t have to question your training or question yourself on how you think you’re doing. For ourselves, we’re applying it to the field, to the games on Saturdays and coming out with the victory.



WE CAN’T LET GEORGIA TECH STAY IN THE GAME

We didn't get to play Georgia Tech last year. They are a big, solid team. They have a similar defense to Virginia. We just have to take our shots, pound the ball, come out with the `W.’ We have to learn from the Pitt game. Start fast and just keep our foot on their neck. We can’t let them linger around and maybe score points and make it a tight game. That’s what we have to do. Just finishing.