Mike Harley blog: We want fast start vs. UVA, and confidence is key

WR Mike Harley will have a weekly blog all season at CaneSport.com. In this edition, Harley talks about where things stand with the team's first ACC game upcoming:

We had a little fun Saturday against Central Connecticut State. We came out, put the young guys in to show what they can do, came out with the `W.’ Everybody just needed that winning feeling, that confidence boost. Just to get that confidence boost, a little boost coming in, has helped us a lot. We came in, got that `W,’ that’s what you do in this job. You have to have a little confidence in yourself, get that losing mentality out the window. It felt good. Last week was about not playing down to their level. Over past years, the University of Miami has played down to guys’ level. That’s how we came out successful with a `W,’ not playing to their level, coming in as we’re supposed to be doing. The whole team was focused on not playing down to their level, just play to our best and dominate. For me personally, the game plan was to get me started early and then get me out early so the young guys could roll in. I was getting my feet wet. First drive, 36 yards and a touchdown. That got me hot for a little bit. Then I cheered on the younger guys.

THE YOUNG GUYS

I told some guys that are going to play, the possibility to get a chance to play, `You get in, just let coach feel your presence. Outshine, play like we are at practice, you’re going to come out on top. Make the layups, do all the little things right. Play your best.’ I told that to every freshman receiver out there. And everybody had a chance to shine. Everybody scored a touchdown, made big plays and got their names called. They were very excited. It was like a dog that when the owner comes home, they’re happy, They know they are about to eat, about to have some company. For the young guys it’s great. I’d seen it a lot in practice, coach put them in with the ones, twos, let them spin, and they spun, had a fun time doing it. I knew they’d have big games from the receivers to freshman tight ends, running backs, even the guys on defense. I saw them get one reps, coaches getting their feet wet, ready for the game.

Romello’s one-handed TD catch? Easy. He’s been doing that since high school. It was just a matter of time. Coach put him in, quarterback gave him an opportunity to do that. I’ve been seeing him do that since high school so I wasn’t shocked. I was crazy, happy for him that he scored a touchdown. Everyone was exited about the catch. II was like `Yeah, he’s been doing that.’ But congrats on the touchdown. I was on the sideline, we knew it was coming to him. So I was talking smack to the cornerback the whole time. I knew he was getting the ball, so I was like `Mello, you’re money.’ I was talking smack to the cornerback, saying `We’re coming your way, be ready,’ things like that. And he made the catch. I was watching Romello the whole time, not the quarterback, fans, nobody. I knew it was coming that way. I saw the catch, ran to the end zone, I didn’t care if we got a penalty or not. I ran straight to the end zone to celebrate: `I told you! Let’s go!’ I knew he was going to score. I was happy for him. Young guys deserve it. Put the work in, I tell them cream always rises to the top. He works hard. I was happy for all the freshmen. Getting thrown in the fire, coaches expect you to make that play. It reminded of me, Jeff Thomas when we were young, even Brevin Jordan or Ahmmon Richards. Just young guys coming in, making plays like that. These young receivers have a lot of talent. They have a mindset, skillset. For me, throw them in the game and they’ll compete to the highest level. They’ll help us a lot. We need all three of them, they’re going to help us. They will come in, stretch the field, make third down plays, make layups, catch the ball, fade routes in the end zone, one-handed spectacular plays from Romello, things like that. Jacolby, Brashard are the same way. We use Brashard at running back, too. Flare routes, little trick plays - those guys are ready to play, naturally born. Brashard looked like me a little bit. I told him I played with a guy who was electric, Jeff Thomas. He reminds me a lot of Jeff Thomas. When he gets the ball in his hands he’s a running back, real special and explosive, dynamic. He’s like a lightning bolt ready to strike. Throw a trick in there, Brashard guarantees he’ll make a play, positive yards.

WHERE THINGS STAND

I feel good about where we are now. I was telling guys we can’t make little mistakes because they can cost us. I’ve been telling them about the little things, competing. Whoever is on the schedule we are going to pound them, come out with the `W.’ Take it one job, one game at a time. We are paying attention to ACC results, but we’re focused on the task at hand now. It’s college football so we’ve been seeing everything. ACC play is the most important. Every game is important, but when it comes down to it, it is what it is. 2-2. ACC play. We win everything in the ACC, man it’s right there in front of our face. ACC play is on now. We’re ready for Virginia. That’s why we had to go through the ups and downs, for moments like this. Now we have to keep stacking performances and we’ll come out with the `W.’ Yeah, we’re ready.

MY THOUGHTS ON VIRGINIA

Virginia has a very finesse type of defense. They are a big team, got a lot of transfers in. A veteran team, veteran defense. The past three years we’ve had a fight with them, a close game, under 10 points, very low scoring games. It always comes down to the last drive, last play, down to the wire with those guys. We have a game plan to come out, strike first, keep the lead, just keep winning, fighting till we get the `W.’ Virginia has a great coaching staff over there, a great defense, dynamic offense. A very finesse team, you never know what to expect from Virginia. They’ve been struggling with consistency, but that’s every team. If they are struggling, that’s when we’ll attack. That’s when we’ll take advantage of them, when they’re down, wounded.

