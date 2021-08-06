Harley breaks things down after fall practice No. 1, likes what he sees

It was only fitting.

Yes, the first completion D’Eriq King threw in today’s opening fall practice was … wait for it ... Mike Harley.

No surprise, of course: He was the team’s breakout threat from last season. But it still was nice to see that King-to-Harley connection alive and well after King's knee injury.

“That was exciting,” Harley said. “First play, fast start, caught a hitch. I caught the ball, looked it in, looked at D’Eriq … I ran back to the huddle, was like `Wow.’ It felt good.”

Harley said King “looked good” today but that the QB also felt he could have done more, which of course is what you want.

Harley was with the first team today, joined by fellow receivers Charleston Rambo and Key’Shawn Smith. Rambo is a highly touted transfer from Oklahoma, and Smith has passed by returning starters Mark Pope and Dee Wiggins.

“He stands out, his speed, is doing all the little things right,” Harley said of Smith. “He catches, runs good routes.”

For Harley, it was the latter half of 2020 where he really broke out. And his roommate, safety Bubba Bolden, shared this today on Harley: “He felt early on in the season he was kind of out of it, tapped into God, into himself, emphasized he needed to work more. Now I feel he’s one of the best receivers in the country.”

And Harley says there’s plenty of talent at his position, aside from the aforementioned receivers.

“Mello (Romello Brinson) showed me his length, Jacolby (George) contested catches, getting up the field, (Xavier) Restrepo same thing,” Harley said. “And Brashard (Smith) caught a one handed 2 feet in off instincts. I was like `we’re ready.’"

Harley also related his reaction to seeing King keep the ball on a zone read.

“He ran and cut twice on that (injured) right leg,” Harley said. “I was surprised, said `You have to chill out.’ He said `No, I’m supposed to run 21 miles per hour. He has that dog in him, is just waiting for trainers to release him.

“D’Eriq, he does look faster.”