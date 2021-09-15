Mind of Mike: A Michigan believer yet?

The middle of the college football week is always a good time to reflect but it’s an even better time to react to the aftermath of the weekend and what’s ahead. I do just that in my Mind of Mike.



Aidan Hutchinson (97) (AP Images)

Okay I'm not ready to buy into Michigan just yet. Why? I love the defense, the Wolverines are faster than I expected and Aidan Hutchinson is going to be a big-time NFL player. But it's the offense that concerns me. It reeks of Jim Harbaugh and his traditional pro-style pound-the-ball running game and I don't think they have developed a quarterback to complement things. What if they fall behind? Can we really trust Cade McNamara to lead them back when he can't be trusted against horrible teams like Western Michigan or Washington? A good Michigan is good for college football but we will know a lot more after Wisconsin in a few weeks.

Mario Cristiobal (AP Images)

So Miami is a mess again and there is a guy named Mario Cristobal who is killing it out at Oregon. Cristobal is an even hotter commodity after a win over Ohio State than he has been for winning the Pac-12 twice in a row. He's well known for his recruiting ability and guess what else? He played at Miami and has an affinity for the 'Canes. Despite the Miami job lacking some elements he has at Oregon (bells and whistles, on-campus stadium, etc) or some other big jobs, Cristobal would love to recruit in South Florida and he would absolutely kill it. If The U really wants to be back, it does everything in its power to bring him home after this season.

Zachary Carter (6) (AP Images)

I just did my top defensive ends for the NFL Draft on Tuesday but just got a chance to watch Florida defensive end Zachary Carter's first two games and he is a guy to watch. Florida moves him around a lot and he's effective outside or inside and his closing speed is exceptional. I have him as an end in the NFL but he's scheme versatile and has taken the next step as a pass rusher and disrupter. He's going to soar up draft boards.

Zach Calzada (AP Images)

Texas A&M is kinda done. I hate to say it because I really like the defense but with Zach Calzada in charge I don't think the offense will be potent enough to win long term. I had the Aggies losing two games at the most this season, but I've changed that thought process. Hayes King gave them a much better chance. The running game can still be potent but if they fall behind they are in trouble.

It's a shame that Phil Jurkovec is done for the season at Boston College because this is a team with a ton of potential that could have challenged a struggling Clemson team in its division. Dennis Grosel has talent but there is a big dropoff in experience and talent there.