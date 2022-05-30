Mirabal offers 4-star Mo. standout who plans to visit
Lee's Summit (Mo.) North High School Class of 2024 DE Williams Nwaneri landed a Cane offer earlier this month - it was his 19th offer.“I think Miami will definitely be up there for me, but I’m stil...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news