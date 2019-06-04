Mississippi OT commit intrigued by UM, coming for Paradise Camp
Columbus (Miss.) Heritage Academy OT Eli Acker is a Mississippi commitment, but he’s confirmed coming down with his father and sisters for UM’s Paradise Camp.“I’ll be there,” Acker said. “I’m comin...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news