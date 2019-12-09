Moise reschedules Cane visit for January
Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna High School DT Willie Moise is a Hurricane commitment, but with some academic work remaining (his father says he’ll be a Summer B enrollee) the Canes are now brin...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news