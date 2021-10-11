Mon. with Manny: Some friction with younger players taking older guys' reps
This is a big week for Miami Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz.With the coach on the hot seat off a 2-3 start, and with four straight losses to Power 5 opponents, UM now comes off a bye weekend with Nort...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news