News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-29 08:45:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Monday practice news, notes & depth chart updates

E7ktdc6cto3ma0e3vo2t
CaneSport.com
Staff

Monday practice notes (shorts and shells):* Punt returners working at the start of practice were Brian Hightower, DJ Ivey and Jeff Thomas. Thomas is expected to be the primary punt returner … and i...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}