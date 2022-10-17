Head Coach Mario Cristobal, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, and defensive coordinator Kevin Steele addressed the media for its weekly press conference. Miami hosts Duke this Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium (12:30 EST Kickoff).

Injury Updates

Starting off with some good news, wide receiver Jacolby George could return from his thumb injury this week. His slot receiver counterpart Xavier Restrepo is still two and a half weeks from possibly being able to come back. Running backs Don Chaney Jr., who has yet to play this season, is still about four weeks out from returning and Henry Parrish is expected to return this week. Offensive tackle Zion Nelson and offensive guard Justice Oluwaseun's updates were vaguer, with Cristobal saying they are taking things slow with Nelson and that Oluwaseun will "miss time" with a significant injury from the North Carolina game. Cristobal said Will Mallory should return but is not cleared as of yet. Cristobal alos mentioned that Tyrique Stevenson, Jakai Clark, and Key'Shawn Smith 'looked good' and are likely to play Saturday.

Head Coach Mario Cristobal

Cristobal came out and started with an assessment of Duke and their offense. He noted that they are tops in the conference in regard to the run game and the least sacks allowed. He touched on the unity of their offensive line and how they have been able to open things up for their offense thanks to that chemistry. Duke has four ball carriers with 250 yards or more and two touchdowns or more, including quarterback Riley Leonard, who has 420 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. "Their quarterback is an exceptional player. I really feel that strongly about him. He can make the tight window throws," says Cristobal on Duke's dual-threat quarterback. "He can take off with the football when it's not there. He can extend plays. He's very smart. He doesn't make mistakes." The defense is just as strong, according to Cristobal. They're tops in the conference in points allowed and turnover margin. The number of penalties Miami had against Virginia Tech brought out the most emotion from Cristobal during his appearance: "There's no way to mask that. I mentioned a little bit of that this morning. A lot of things showed up that were three quarters, maybe a little bit more, that we were doing really, really well and then we, uh, that aspect was not a positive. That's lack of discipline, focus, technique, fundamentals, laziness, and just, again I mentioned this before, just a flat-out disregard for playing football the way it's supposed to be played." He credited quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and the supporting cast for the improvement in the passing game. Gattis changed and adapted to personnel and depth issues. He said that Van Dyke has spearheaded the changes: "It starts with Tyler. Tyler has really taken ownership, has taken preparation to a new level, and is playing great football for us." Receivers Colbie Young, Brashard Smith, and Michael Redding received praise from Cristobal, as well as did the offensive line with their pass protection. The need for the receivers to step up has been there since the end of last season and Cristobal said that nearly 85 percent of the passing production is gone either due to graduation or injury from last season. "A little bit more discipline in our rush lanes but not to where it needs to be. There's still some things we need to correct and fix," said Cristobal on the improved pass rush over the last two games. "We've been pushing the pocket. When you push the pocket back, you're able to constrict those edges and prevent things from bouncing, escaping and being extended. The push in the pocket is certainly better. We play a lot of guys. We do. We make sure we get some fresh bodies in there." Sophomore defensive tackle Darrell Jackson was the first name to earn recognition on the defense from Cristobal. The rotation of edge rushers were also players he mentioned in the recent success of the front seven. The evaluation scrimmages on Friday were something that Cristobal said has been extremely beneficial for the younger players. Colbie Young running an extra 24 plays was huge in his rapid assimilation to the playbook after coming in late in the summer. Linebacker Wesley Bissainthe was also a player that benefited from those bonus reps.

Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis

For the second consecutive week, Gattis has maintained that the offense has not really changed and the same plays are being called: "Not a lot. Obviously, we've kinda leaned a little more to pass but we haven't changed what we do or how we do it. I think for us it's about consistency. It's about consistency in our approach, consistency in obviously teaching and learning, and consistency of having our players available. I think that's a big piece to us and obviously, we have to keep getting better. We got so much room to grow. Have a ton of areas we still have to improve on and we're looking forward to doing that." Brashard Smith has been huge in replacing the massive impact of Xavier Restrepo according to Gattis: "Very huge. When you lose someone like how we lost an Xavier, those are big shoes to fill, and to see the emergence of Brashard Smith, and he's a guy who's still a young player. He didn't play quite a bit, obviously, he played a little bit last year in small situations for certain plays, but now we're asking him to be a full-time wide receiver and I think that was new for him because he saw X out there, he saw the player he was learning from. He didn't necessarily think his opportunity was going to come as fast as it did. He's done a tremendous job, I really am proud of Brashard, the way he's approached practice, his production, and even just each week, being able to overcome adversity and bounce back from certain situations." Gattis touched on Young and said he has given the offense something they have been needing. His ability to fight and go get the football was something that was missing. He hopes to "build his resume at receiver" and expand on his ability to be more than just a vertical threat. He said Young was a player "at the bottom of the barrel" that has stepped up and made a role for himself as the injuries and depth issues have arisen.

Another outside player that has stepped up is Frank Ladson. Gattis said the veteran receiver played a really good game against Virginia Tech but there needs to be a development in winning one on one battles, something that Young has shown the ability to do in a game and a half.

Defensive Coordinator Kevin Steele