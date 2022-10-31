Miami's opening press conference for Florida State week included appearances from Head Coach Mario Cristobal, Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis, and defensive coordinator Kevin Steele.

Head Coach Mario Cristobal

Cristobal has deep ties to the history of the Florida State-Miami rivalry as a player and coach, so this is not a new experience for him despite this being his first time playing the in-state rival. He touched on respecting the history of the game without letting it take over: "It was always a date that was circled on the calendar by everybody, you know in the state of Florida and nationally, because it just so happened the national title either went, for many years, through Tallahassee or Coral Gables. The intensity, the level of play, the caliber of player on the field, was always the highest...That was then and this is now. Obviously, we're building and we're in a building stage. I won't get stuck in nostalgic theater with our players and make sure everything is focused on the 2022 team and doing everything we can to keep getting better and progressing." Miami pulled out a gutty win on Saturday and the season reset in a way, getting back to .500. This looks to be a long process back to national relevancy than expected. Cristobal was asked about how his experience bleeds into the growth of this program and if the Virginia game is something that could turn this season around: "Every job, except one job that I've been fortunate to be a part of, has been a rebuild. They're all different, you know, in different ways. Some teams have sputtered, some teams that really taken a downhill turn, some teams never got it going, some teams that were in brutal stretches of APR and losses. They've all been different but the processes have been almost identical. Hard work and doing things the right way and getting good people, and getting talented people, and self-starters, and motivated people, that can endure, that are tough, that grow, and capable of learning, transcends all logistical and geographical lines. It just works. I thought Saturday really showed that." Cristobal continued... "There's plenty of opportunities to obtain a springboard and when you come out with a victory in a game like that, absolutely. Especially when guys have to play that hadn't played. Especially when some of your better players didn't get to play. I think those things, they validate a lot of stuff regarding hard work and culture and stuff of that nature."



Quarterback Jake Garcia made his first collegiate start, and struggled overall, but ended up willing Miami to victory at the end. Garcia scored the game-winning two-point conversion on a close scramble at the pylon. Cristobal was asked about his performance and how he reflected on the offense overall against Virginia: "He played with a lot of guts. He played hard and his effort, his want to, was there. He had some good moments and he had some not-so-good moments. First real start as a quarterback here. Collectively as an offense, we could have performed better and executed better to make his job a little bit easier, also. We were out of sync in the passing game. The run game started to show some real positive signs and some loaded boxes. Henry [Parrish] ran really hard. The offensive line blocked well. Anez Cooper played a really good game as a true freshman. Thought the tight ends did a really good job blocking. But there were opportunities to be had in the pass game and we missed our deep shots and we missed them early. We had connected on those in recent games, so I think Jake will improve on that tremendously, he's a competitor, he works at it, so right back at it." Cristobal says starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke is improving and they will go through the week with the plan of all three quarterbacks playing, including freshman Jacurri Brown, who he says will continue to see more action. Brown has already played in four games this season and is on pace to bypass the opportunity to redshirt. Miami also had some injuries at linebacker and safety. Waynmon Steed is said to have a "significant" injury. James Williams was a game-time decision last week but "is doing well" and "seems ready to go". It was also mentioned that Chase Smith is currently out. Cristobal featured two players throughout his appearance, tight end Kahlil Brantley as well as Cooper. Brantley made some huge blocks throughout the game and was open for a game-winning score on Garcia's final run before peeling back to block again. Cristobal has raved about his growth and physicality as of late and said they will push for more of him. Cooper was a guy they originally saw as a defensive tackle in the recruiting process before he informed the staff of his intentions to stay on the offensive side of the ball. He has trimmed his body from 400+ pounds to around 360. He seems to be growing into one of the core pieces of the future of the offensive line.

Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis

As soon as he came in Gattis was asked about what his message was to Garcia and the offense after what was a tough game against Virginia: "The message was we got a win. Let's celebrate the win, let's celebrate the moment, be in the moment at the time. Obviously, it was a hard-fought game and just to see our team respond back from adversity, having to score at the end of the first half, and the end of the second half. There's times throughout the year where we had to face adversity and we necessarily didn't respond. To see the response of our team, and obviously this team is still growing, this team is still maturing, that was a positive. In that moment after the game, it's still on, we want to focus on the positives and move in that direction." Gattis made a change this past game by moving down to the field instead of calling plays from the box. Quarterbacks Coach Frank Ponce and a graduate assistant moved up as his eyes in the sky. He said he still has not made a decision if will be on the field once again against Florida State. Much like Cristobal, he touched on the growth of Brown and how he continues to be a spark for the offense as well as the physicality of Brantley as a blocker in this game: "I think it's evident if you watch our team, Jacurri is one of our top playmakers on our team. Just positive plays continue to happen with him. He's probably one of the most dynamic runners we have. I don't know, he's maybe our fastest player on offense right now at this point. You gotta find as many creative ways to use someone like that, that has the ability to keep the chains moving, bring positive plays. One of the things he also does is bring positive energy to our sideline. When you see Jacurri go in the game, when you see him make plays, you see the energy, the excitement of our team increase. We need that. We need that desperately right now as a team. We need that desperately as an offense. He gives us an opportunity there and obviously we'll continue to grow his package." He did make sure to mention he is still a quarterback and will continue to grow in that position. They have faith in his ability to continue to develop as a passer and he is going through practice as part of the quarterback room and not just a gimmick player. He had glowing things to say about Brantley. "Tremendous. Ton of credit to Kahlil Brantley, what he was able to go in and do. One of the things Kahlil has done, he's had to take on a little bit of the dirty work at the tight end position. Obviously being down Elijah [Arroyo] at that role and Will has had some injuries along the way, but if you saw the physical impact that Kahlil brought to the game on Saturday, he did a tremendous job. I think that Virginia team has some really talented defensive ends and when you look at them nationally, they're in the top 15 in sacks. His impact in the run game affected those guys' ability to rush the passer. He had multiple knockdowns where they were game-changing." Gattis said he will be rewarded for his performance and will see more playing time.

Defensive Coordinator Kevin Steele