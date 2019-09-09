News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-09 06:10:28 -0500') }} football Edit

Monday talk with Manny Diaz

CaneSport.com
Staff

Coming off a second loss to begin the season, this one at North Carolina, coach Manny Diaz shared his thoughts Monday morning on 560 AM.And he praised QB Jarren Williams’ play.“We put him in two of...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}