Coming off the 42-35 loss to Virginia Tech on Saturday, coach Manny Diaz said Monday morning on 560 AM that “we’ve lost three games, and all three have had a very similar script. In the first three quarters we faced some type of adversity which we overcome, in the fourth quarter in all three games we have either taken the lead or, as was the case Saturday, should have taken the lead, tied it up. And in all three games give up a backbreaking touchdown on defense. In all three games we’ve missed either a field goal or PAT. And in all three drive down the field with a chance to win or tie the game. It’s remarkable. If we were a basketball team we’d have lost three games by buzzer beaters.

“On the positive side you see the culture of a team that stares 28-0 in the face, doesn’t flinch and comes back. The Deejay Dallas TD should have gone down as one of the most memorable plays in this program’s history and it should have been one of the most memorable wins in program history coming back from 28-0. The inability to finish is one of the most frustrating aspects from Saturday.”

With Jarren Williams pulled after throwing interceptions on the first three drives … and then N’Kosi Perry throwing four TDs … Diaz also spoke more about the QB situation and said Williams remains the starter.

“Jarren is our guy,” Diaz said. “Jarren will go into practice as our guy, we’ll watch him and see how he responds.

“We talked about how important it is to have a guy. But this is an important week for Jarren to see how he responds. N’Kosi gave us a spark, a chance to win. … we still believe in Jarren. Everyone will be watching how Jarren shakes off what happened last week.”

Diaz also said “You’re playing with a young quarterback, could there be a day he’s off and throws interceptions? Sure you can see that happening (as with Virginia Tech).”

* Miami went for a two-pointer to take a lead instead of tie it late, then tried for an extra point and missed when trying to take the lead after UM’s next score.

Diaz explained that decision.

“When you’re down 14 you need two touchdowns to tie the game,” he said. “You go for two the first, have a chance to make it six, the next you’re kicking an extra point to win the game. Making a bigtime comeback you (win) instead of go to overtime.

“What you’re betting on is can I make the first two-point conversion. Teams convert 45, 50 percent (of two-pointers). If I can make one of two two-point conversions I have at least what you have with the PATs. … (And) our PATs are not 100 percent as we know.”

Diaz later said with Bubba Baxa struggling that it can affect fourth down situations where UM might go for it instead … but that in the above particular instance the decision had nothing to do with Baxa’s woes.

What can UM do at kicker now with Baxa struggling mightily?

“It’s a PAT, minimum expectation of a kick we should have,” Diaz said. “We didn’t have (walkon backup kicker) Camden Price this past week, he’s not available to us for one more game - (Baxa) had been doing what we asked him to do through the course of the game [to that point]. All we can do is as much competition in practice (as possible), play the guy that gives us the best chance. We’ll try to give Bubba as makeable kicks as we can to build his confidence and he has to knock it through.”

* The team had 11 penalties for 90 yards.

“Looking forward to getting the penalties we have that we sent to the league, see their opinions on that,” Diaz said.

Diaz also said the team can’t have defensive linemen jumping offsides “when we made a point of emphasis on that.”

“The ones that are avoidable, playing time is coming into question (for players that commit those kinds of penalties),” Diaz said.